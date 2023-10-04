Bears' Justin Fields: Chase Claypool Knows He 'Messed Up' by Criticizing His Usage

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields addressed recent comments from Chase Claypool about how the team was using him in the offense.

Speaking to reporters about the situation, Fields said he thinks the veteran wide receiver "knows that he kind of messed up" with his public statements last week.

"He's a talented player, and he's a great person, has a good heart and works really hard. Definitely going to be staying in touch with him regardless of what happens," Fields added.

In an exchange with the media on Sept. 29, Claypool said "no" when asked if he thought Chicago's coaching staff was putting him in the best position to showcase his talent.

This was the start of a whirlwind 72 hours for the Bears and Claypool. He was a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are looking to trade Claypool with the hope of getting a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick back.

After Chicago's 31-28 loss to the Broncos, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Claypool was given a choice to attend the game or stay home, and he picked the latter.

A Bears spokesperson later issued a statement clarifying that Claypool was told to stay home.

Eberflus said Monday that Claypool won't be back with the team this week since they are playing on a short week against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Thursday night.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the expectation from opposing teams is Claypool will end up being released by the Bears.