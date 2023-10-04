Fantasy Alert: Lions Don't Want to 'Overload' Jameson Williams in Return vs. Panthers

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The return of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is surely exciting for fantasy football managers who took the risk of rostering him early, but it doesn't sound like he should be plugged into lineups anytime soon.

During a radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the plan is to ease Williams in as he makes his way back from his four-game gambling suspension.

"Yes, we'd love to get him up this week, but we don't want to overload him either," Campbell said. "That wouldn't be fair to him."

Williams was originally set to serve a six-game suspension, but a change in the league's gambling policy allowed him to return earlier for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The second-year wideout participated in his second full practice session on Tuesday, and he said he's ready to get back on the field.

"Yeah, for sure. I'm not mad," Williams said when asked about the revised gambling policy, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "I'm excited I get to play football and get back to it. I expected it to be longer, but thank God we're here 'til this day and s--t, we're good."

The 12th overall pick in 2022, Williams had a forgettable rookie season in which he was limited to just six games due to his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in his final year at Alabama. When he was healthy, he saw just nine total targets and caught one pass for a 41-yard touchdown.

Williams is known for his speed and his skills as a deep-threat receiver, so he will surely add some juice to a Lions offense that has already been impressive with an average of 386.3 yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL.