3 Players Patriots Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

1 of 3

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is no guarantee that any veteran quarterback who is currently a backup would be an improvement over Jones.

The Patriots may just have to stick it out with their current starter, but if they are willing to make the risk on the trade market, they must target players who would love another go around as a starter.

Jameis Winston is stuck behind Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints depth chart. He appeared to be in line for a Week 4 start, but Carr gutted through a shoulder injury to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carr could continue to play as his shoulder heals, which would keep Winston on the bench.

Winston comes with his turnover problems, but the good could outweigh the bad. After all, he did throw for 5,000 yards during the 2019 season with Tampa Bay before the Bucs landed Tom Brady.