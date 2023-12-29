X

MLB

    Red Sox Rumors: Lucas Giolito Agrees to 2-Year, $38.5M Contract in MLB Free Agency

    Doric SamDecember 29, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 04: Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) reacts after allowing a home run during the third inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians on September 4, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After spending the 2023 season with three different teams, free-agent starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is on the move again.

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Giolito has agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The deal includes an opt-out after the first year.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Giolito's deal with Boston gives him an $18M salary in 2024 and a $1M buyout if he opts out. If not, the salary for 2025 is $19M. There is a conditional option for 2026 — $14M club option if he throws under 140 innings in 2025, $19M mutual option for 140+, with a $1.5M buyout.

    The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing campaign in which he finished with a cumulative record of 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 204 strikeouts. He began the season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels, who waived him after he posted a 6.89 ERA in six starts. He was claimed by the Cleveland Guardians but didn't fare any better, registering a 7.04 ERA in his six outings.

    Giolito made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Washington Nationals. He spent the next six-plus seasons of his career with the White Sox, earning a trip to the All-Star Game in 2019 while recording a career-high 228 strikeouts. He also threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020.

    The Red Sox finished last in the AL East with a 78-84 record for the second straight season. Boston made a major change to its front office by hiring Craig Breslow to replace Chaim Bloom as its president of baseball operations.

    Giolito joins a Red Sox pitching staff that had no full-time starter finish with an ERA under 4.00 last season. He will add depth to the starting rotation as he tries to return to a respectable level of production.

    Red Sox Rumors: Lucas Giolito Agrees to 2-Year, $38.5M Contract in MLB Free Agency
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon