Red Sox Rumors: Lucas Giolito Agrees to 2-Year, $38.5M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Red Sox Rumors: Lucas Giolito Agrees to 2-Year, $38.5M Contract in MLB Free AgencyDecember 29, 2023
After spending the 2023 season with three different teams, free-agent starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is on the move again.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Giolito has agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The deal includes an opt-out after the first year.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Giolito's deal with Boston gives him an $18M salary in 2024 and a $1M buyout if he opts out. If not, the salary for 2025 is $19M. There is a conditional option for 2026 — $14M club option if he throws under 140 innings in 2025, $19M mutual option for 140+, with a $1.5M buyout.
The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing campaign in which he finished with a cumulative record of 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 204 strikeouts. He began the season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels, who waived him after he posted a 6.89 ERA in six starts. He was claimed by the Cleveland Guardians but didn't fare any better, registering a 7.04 ERA in his six outings.
Giolito made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Washington Nationals. He spent the next six-plus seasons of his career with the White Sox, earning a trip to the All-Star Game in 2019 while recording a career-high 228 strikeouts. He also threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020.
The Red Sox finished last in the AL East with a 78-84 record for the second straight season. Boston made a major change to its front office by hiring Craig Breslow to replace Chaim Bloom as its president of baseball operations.
Giolito joins a Red Sox pitching staff that had no full-time starter finish with an ERA under 4.00 last season. He will add depth to the starting rotation as he tries to return to a respectable level of production.