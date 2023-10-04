Jonathan Taylor's Practice Window Opened by Colts amid Injury Rehab, Trade Rumors

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts opened running back Jonathan Taylor's 21-day practice window on Wednesday:

Taylor has missed the start of this season on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. He underwent offseason ankle surgery after he was limited to just 11 games last year.

The Wisconsin product also requested a trade this offseason but was not moved. That means he is still a part of the Colts for now and can begin officially practicing with the team thanks to this latest move.

It wasn't long ago he was arguably the best running back in the league with 332 carries for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. Those were all NFL-leading marks, and he added 40 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver as well.

Taylor's potential return could be a massive boost for the Indianapolis offense.

Opposing defenses already have to worry about quarterback Anthony Richardson making plays with his legs, and the read-option with a running back like Taylor would be particularly difficult to stop.

Defensive ends would have to pick which player to pursue, which could open up rushing lanes for the other.