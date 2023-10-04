A New James Harden 3-Team Trade with NBA Training Camps Underway

0 of 4

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Some level of discontent from James Harden has almost become an annual tradition for the NBA.

This year, after a summer in which he opted into the final year of his contract, demanded a trade and then publicly called team president Daryl Morey a liar, Harden skipped the Philadelphia 76ers media day.

And just a day later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden could make his way to Fort Collins, Colorado to join his team for training camp.

"That doesn't necessarily signal that James Harden will be fully participating in practice, or will practice at all, or how soon he might," Wojnarowski said on ESPN. "And that's going to be the next question for Harden and the Sixers... But I think James Harden arriving in Colorado to technically join his team, it may be different than just assuming that Harden is going to become a full-fledged member of this organization again."

Just two years ago, Philadelphia went through something similar with Ben Simmons, who begrudgingly reported to camp and then was enough of a "distraction" in practice that coach Doc Rivers threw him out and the team subsequently suspended him.

If Harden wants to make good on his offseason promise that "I will never be a part of an organization that [Morey is] a part of," he may take a page out of Simmons' book.

Morey was patient with the Simmons saga (no trade happened there till February of that season), but Harden turning making things weird in Fort Collins could accelerate the timeline for his exit.

We'll certainly get a better idea of how this will all play out over the coming days, but in the meantime, let's think about what that exit might look like in the form of a new three-team trade.

The deal outlined below doesn't get Harden to his desired location (the Los Angeles Clippers), but as the Portland Trail Blazers did with Damian Lillard, it does send him to a contender.