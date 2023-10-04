A New James Harden 3-Team Trade with NBA Training Camps UnderwayOctober 4, 2023
A New James Harden 3-Team Trade with NBA Training Camps Underway
Some level of discontent from James Harden has almost become an annual tradition for the NBA.
This year, after a summer in which he opted into the final year of his contract, demanded a trade and then publicly called team president Daryl Morey a liar, Harden skipped the Philadelphia 76ers media day.
And just a day later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden could make his way to Fort Collins, Colorado to join his team for training camp.
"That doesn't necessarily signal that James Harden will be fully participating in practice, or will practice at all, or how soon he might," Wojnarowski said on ESPN. "And that's going to be the next question for Harden and the Sixers... But I think James Harden arriving in Colorado to technically join his team, it may be different than just assuming that Harden is going to become a full-fledged member of this organization again."
Just two years ago, Philadelphia went through something similar with Ben Simmons, who begrudgingly reported to camp and then was enough of a "distraction" in practice that coach Doc Rivers threw him out and the team subsequently suspended him.
If Harden wants to make good on his offseason promise that "I will never be a part of an organization that [Morey is] a part of," he may take a page out of Simmons' book.
Morey was patient with the Simmons saga (no trade happened there till February of that season), but Harden turning making things weird in Fort Collins could accelerate the timeline for his exit.
We'll certainly get a better idea of how this will all play out over the coming days, but in the meantime, let's think about what that exit might look like in the form of a new three-team trade.
The deal outlined below doesn't get Harden to his desired location (the Los Angeles Clippers), but as the Portland Trail Blazers did with Damian Lillard, it does send him to a contender.
Read for yourself how it makes sense for everyone involved.
The Trade
But first, as has become tradition with this three- and four-team trade articles, it helps to get the entire framework of the deal in one glance.
After you've had a chance to digest, explanations for everyone's involvement are further down the slideshow.
Receiving
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Tyler Herro and Malcolm Brogdon
Philadelphia 76ers Lose: James Harden, P.J. Tucker and a 2026 first-round pick swap with Portland
Miami Heat Receive: James Harden, P.J. Tucker and a 2024 second-round pick from Portland (via Charlotte or Minnesota)
Losing
Miami Heat Lose: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jović
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jović and a 2026 first-round pick swap from Philadelphia
Portland Trail Blazers Lose: Malcolm Brogdon and a 2024 second-round pick (via Charlotte or Minnesota)
There will certainly be some differences of opinion on which side would say no to the above. Feel free to quibble over some of the picks and prospects involved.
But before you go all in on a take, read through the explanations below.
76ers Stay in the Title Hunt
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Tyler Herro and Malcolm Brogdon
Philadelphia 76ers Lose: James Harden, P.J. Tucker and a 2026 first-round pick swap with Portland
Neither Tyler Herro nor Malcolm Brogdon was as good as James Harden last season. There's a pretty good chance neither will be this season.
But Herro is just over 10 years younger than Harden. He won Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22, has averaged at least 20 points and four assists in each of the last two seasons, is a career 38.3 percent three-point shooter and would make sense as a combo guard alongside either Brogdon or Tyrese Maxey.
In fact, because Herro and Brogdon are both 6'5", there are probably lineups that make sense with all three on the floor. That's a wealth of shooting and playmaking around Joel Embiid's actions in the middle of the floor. With Tobias Harris as the fifth player in those situations, it might be impossible for opposing defenders to leave the perimeter for double-teams inside.
Plus, and this probably the most important part, this trade takes Philly out of the Harden business. And the quicker it can do that, the better.
Of course, because of trade rules in the collective bargaining agreement, Brogdon can't be aggregated in a deal like this till November 30, but that's not too far off. And again, Morey showed a willingness to exercise some patience in a situation like this with Simmons.
Potentially losing a little pick equity and getting slightly smaller are potential pitfalls of this deal, but the resulting roster would still be in the mix for title contention. And that's what Morey's said Philadelphia is after throughout the Harden saga.
Heat Finally Land Their Third Star
Miami Heat Receive: James Harden, P.J. Tucker and a 2024 second-round pick from Portland (via Charlotte or Minnesota)
Miami Heat Lose: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jović
This is probably the wobbliest leg of the trade.
Herro, Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jović is a lot to give up for a past-his-prime star who's blown up the chemistry in three previous stops, a 38-year-old, undersized three-and-D forward who might not crack Miami's rotation and a second-round pick.
And honestly, I think I could probably still sell this for all sides without including Jović, who oddly enough, may be the most important ingredient in this entire three-team recipe.
But even with all his oft-reported flaws, Harden is still one of the best playmakers in NBA history. He's averaged at least 20 points and 10 assists in each of the last three seasons. And if there's a coach and organization that can figure out how to marry his talent with high-level winning, it might Erik Spoelstra and the Heat.
This move would leave Miami with a likely starting five of Harden, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo. And while that doesn't sound quite as exciting the lineups the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks can throw out, it's better than the one that took the Heat to the Finals in 2023.
And after losing Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency and missing out on both Lillard and Jrue Holiday in the trade market, Miami could use an immediate upgrade.
If it doesn't work out, the Heat can simply let Harden walk in free agency (or try to move him at the deadline, if things go south in a hurry), like they're probably going to do with Lowry anyway.
Trail Blazers Keep Adding to the Damian Lillard Trade
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jović and a 2026 first-round pick swap from Philadelphia
Portland Trail Blazers Lose: Malcolm Brogdon and a 2024 second-round pick (via Charlotte or Minnesota)
The Blazers have already put together a massive haul for Lillard by spinning Holiday into more of a return from the Boston Celtics. And they can keep adding to it by moving Brogdon, the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year, as part of this deal.
Portland may not be able to get an unencumbered first for a 30-year-old guard with a pretty robust injury history, so a pick swap with Philly is actually decent value. The Sixers may already be on the clock with Embiid, and if he leaves between now and 2026, the Blazers might be able to move up with that swap.
That and a shot to develop a 20-year-old stretch big alongside Scoot Henderson is worth Brogdon and a second-rounder, especially since Portland is suddenly flush with draft capital.
There's also a chance general manager Joe Cronin could just keep flipping veteran guards for more assets by trading Lowry after this, but he might also be a good veteran mentor to come off the bench by Henderson.