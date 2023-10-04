NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With only a month down, players shouldn't have to rely on the NFL's struggling teams just yet. There may come a point where depending on the Carolina Panthers or Chicago Bears becomes necessary, but it hasn't arrived yet.



At this stage, it's better to stick with the heavy favorites when possible and avoid the tricky matchups.



The Chiefs find themselves in a dicey matchup with the volatile Minnesota Vikings. While Kansas City is a five-point favorite in Minnesota, its lackluster offensive play in Week 4 is concerning.



The Vikings have a potent offense and can be dangerous if they learn to stop turning the ball over. The Chiefs are far from a lock.



The same is true of the Buffalo Bills, who are 5.5-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Should Buffalo win the game? Certainly, but this has "trap-game" potential with the contest in London and coming on the heels of a blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins.



If Josh Allen returns to the mistake-prone form he exhibited in Week 1, the Jags might depart with a 2-0 record in England.



It's also too early to consider tough divisional matchups like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers tile. Baltimore, which is a four-point favorite, should be able to handle a Steelers team that could be without both Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth.



However, Steelers-Ravens clashes are notoriously feisty, and Pittsburgh has won five of the last six meetings.

