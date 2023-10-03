Giants' Schmitz, Bellinger Injured on Failed 'Tush Push' vs. Seahawks, Daboll Says

Al Bello/Getty Images

During their Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants not only ran an unsuccessful "tush push," but they also lost two players in the process.

Rookie center John Michael Schmitz and tight end Daniel Bellinger both exited the game after the failed fourth-and-1 rush that ended New York's opening drive, and neither of them returned.

"Yeah, both guys got hurt on that play," head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The Philadelphia Eagles' success running the play, which is also referred to as the "brotherly shove," has led to its growth in popularity recently. While it may appear to be a simple way for the quarterback to convert a short-yardage situation with the help of players in the backfield, there aren't any teams that execute it the way Philadelphia does.

New York showed just how difficult it could be when Daniel Jones was stopped for no gain at the Seattle 27-yard line. Daboll admitted that the play was not something the team had practiced live recently.

"You walk through it," he said. "It's not a live rep of practice. We've been successful at it. Just not on that one."

Daboll said he didn't regret the decision to go for the "tush push" instead of kicking a field goal.

"Just felt that was the right thing to do," he said. "Again, those are stuff we talk about throughout the week. Talked about it during the drive where we were at. Felt comfortable with the decision. Felt comfortable with the play."

The play helped kick off a massively disappointing night for the Giants in which they suffered a 24-3 loss in front of their home fans at MetLife Stadium. It's the second time in as many home games that the team has failed to reach the end zone.