Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

If the Lions will benefit from a porous Panthers defense, then Carolina running back Miles Sanders will suffer from facing a Detroit defense that is giving up just 10.4 points per game, per Pro Football Reference.

That Sanders is averaging less than three yards per attempt, has scored just once, and has not rushed for more than 50 yards since the season opener in Atlanta should be all the evidence fantasy managers need to sit him.

Despite the explosiveness we saw out of the fifth-year player in Philadelphia, he has struggled to assert himself in the Panthers' lackluster offense and there is no reason to believe he will pick Sunday, against a superior defense, to break out.

In fact, another sub-par performance from Sanders against the Lions should have managers contemplating dropping him from their rosters entirely and considering another player at the position who is actually producing on a consistent basis.