NFL Exec: Kirk Cousins Should Sign Contract Similar to Derek Carr's in Free Agency

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

While the NFL quarterback market is soaring thanks to a series of record-setting deals, Minnesota Vikings star Kirk Cousins may not be looking at a big pay raise when he hits free agency.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that some around the league "have little doubt Cousins will push for a fully guaranteed deal based on the precedent he set." However, the outcome might not be so straightforward.

"One AFC executive says the Derek Carr per-year average of $37.5 million could be a good comp for Cousins, pointing out that teams seem to be drawing proverbial lines in the sand on QB deals—there's the elite that deserves above $40 million, then the slightly-above-average starter that falls below that, then the team-friendly rookie deals and not much in between," Fowler reported.

He cited the Atlanta Falcons as one franchise that could pursue Cousins.

Cousins originally signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings in 2018. Then he penned a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020, with $61 million of that total guaranteed. Then he lined up another extension that secured him a $35 million salary for the current season.

The four-time Pro Bowler is projected to be the best signal-caller available in free agency, which will provide him with plenty of leverage at the negotiating table. He's also on pace to have a monster year, with 1,214 yards and an NFL-best 11 touchdowns through four games.

Still, it's tough to see Cousins breaking into the upper end of the QB market when he simply hasn't performed at an elite level for the majority of his career. He'll be 36 at the start of the 2024 season as well.