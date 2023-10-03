NFL Exec on Tua Tagovailoa Contract: Dolphins Should Wait Until After 2023 Season

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is eligible for a contract extension that will surely break the bank if he keeps up his stellar play, but the team reportedly should not be in a rush to give him a new deal anytime soon.

An NFL executive suggested to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Dolphins would be wise to wait until next year before determining whether to extend Tagovailoa.

"You might as well take the full year so you have every available data point before you commit one way or the other," the NFC executive said.

Tagovailoa, who is set to become a free agent in 2025, has gotten off to an incredible start to this season that has him in the early MVP conversation. He leads the NFL with 1,306 passing yards while adding nine touchdowns against three interceptions and completing 71.3 percent of his passes.

The 25-year-old has been slowed by injuries through the first three years of his career, as he's never played in more than 13 games in a season. In 2022, he suffered multiple concussions that caused many to question his durability.