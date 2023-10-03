X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Hails 49ers as Super Bowl 58 Favorite, Not Chiefs or Eagles

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys walks on the field before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinalsat State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 28-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Jerry Jones does not believe the Super Bowl favorite resides in Dallas.

    The Cowboys owner gave the nod to the 49ers ahead of his team's Sunday night game against San Francisco during a radio appearance Tuesday.

    "They are right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl but in order for them to get there they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that's the way it falls in the playoffs and we're in the playoffs, of course," Jones said on Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan.

    "But the bottom line is you're playing the best, you don't need the game to tell you you're playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Hails 49ers as Super Bowl 58 Favorite, Not Chiefs or Eagles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon