Cowboys' Jerry Jones Hails 49ers as Super Bowl 58 Favorite, Not Chiefs or Eagles

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jerry Jones does not believe the Super Bowl favorite resides in Dallas.

The Cowboys owner gave the nod to the 49ers ahead of his team's Sunday night game against San Francisco during a radio appearance Tuesday.

"They are right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl but in order for them to get there they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that's the way it falls in the playoffs and we're in the playoffs, of course," Jones said on Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan.

"But the bottom line is you're playing the best, you don't need the game to tell you you're playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.