Aaron Rodgers Compared to Batman in 'Hollywood-esque' Return by Jets' Allen Lazard

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' return to the New York Jets was apparently something straight out of a movie.

"He just came into the team room like Batman, honestly," wide receiver Allen Lazard told reporters Monday. "It was just kind of a Hollywood-esque moment of Aaron Rodgers appearing—walking. I thought he was about to fly, honestly."

Rodgers obviously isn't suiting up anytime soon as he continues to recover from his Achilles tear. Based on Lazard's comments, his presence can nonetheless have an uplifting effect for the Jets.

The four-time MVP showed up for a team meeting on the Saturday before New York's 23-20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Jets came out on the losing end, there were signs of encouragement.

Zach Wilson had his best performance (28-of-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns) since taking over for Rodgers. In addition, New York might have tied it up or taken the lead in regulation had a controversial holding call not nullified a Michael Carter II interception in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers remains hopeful of playing again at some point this season, and he's looking to at least be a regular fixture on the sidelines again after the Jets' Week 7 bye.