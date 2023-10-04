NFL Picks Week 5: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

2 of 3

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

While the early line is low for a general NFL game, it actually feels a little high given the start of the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots offenses.



Saints quarterback Derek Carr is still dealing with a shoulder injury, and New Orleans' offense wasn't exactly great when he was healthy. The Saints have not scored more than 20 points in a game this season and average 15.5 points per game.



The Patriots, meanwhile, lack receiving weapons and have largely tried leaning on Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott while allowing Mac Jones to play game manager. That plan hasn't really worked, and New England has averaged just 13.75 points per game.



This feels likely to be another low-scoring affair, and if there's any reason for concern about hitting the over, it's New England's significant defensive injuries.



Rookie corner Christian Gonzalez is expected to miss time with a dislocated shoulder, while pass-rusher Matthew Judon is out indefinitely with a torn biceps.

