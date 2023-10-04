NFL Odds Week 5: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

1 of 3

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints look like a very vulnerable team following their 26-9 loss to the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.



Derek Carry (shoulder) wasn't 100 percent healthy, but it was an overall poor performance by the Saints offense.



"That's no excuse for us playing the way we did today," Carr said. per Guerry Smith of the Associated Press. "Whatever it is that I have to do, I'll do it. I just don't want the shoulder to be an excuse for the way that we executed."

There's a chance, though, that New Orleans can bounce back this week against the New England Patriots. The Saints still have a strong defense (11th overall, 9th in points allowed) and will face an anemic Patriots offense.



New England has averaged less than 14 points per game this season.



While the Patriots defense is also solid, it won't have two key players. Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is expected to miss time with a dislocated shoulder, while pass-rusher Matthew Judon is out indefinitely with a biceps tear.

