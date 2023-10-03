Jerry Jones: CeeDee Lamb's Contract Extension Among Cowboys Items 'I'm Noodling'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys haven't closed the door on a long-term extension with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan he's "noodling it all the time" as a way to explain Lamb's future is one of many topics on his mind.

"It is in my thoughts. His contract is in my thoughts," Jones said at the 10:49 mark. "His future contract is, but in a manner of speaking all of them are."

Lamb is under contract with the Cowboys through the 2024 season after they picked up his $18 million option. ESPN's Todd Archer reported on Sept. 19 that Dallas "would like to sign him to an extension sooner rather than later."

The 24-year-old enjoyed a career year in 2022, finishing with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has maintained that standard to start the current season. Through four games, he has hauled in 23 passes for 309 yards and one scor.

Around this time last year, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen White effectively challenged Lamb to become a true No. 1 wideout with Amari Cooper gone, and that's exactly what the 2020 first-round pick did.

That means Lamb will collect a significant pay raise when he signs his next contract. Spotrac put his market value at four years and $97.9 million, with an average salary ($24.4 million) that would rank fifth at the position.

His earning power will only increase if he receives a third straight Pro Bowl nod, which is why the Cowboys are incentivized to get something done sooner rather than later.

Striking the right number with Lamb will be important because two other stars will soon be due new deals. Dak Prescott is eligible for free agency in 2025, while Micah Parsons is eligible to sign an extension beginning in the 2024 offseason.