Patriots' Mac Jones on Belichick's Benching: 'I'm Working Hard. I Know I Can Do It'October 3, 2023
Mac Jones' leash may be the shortest of any starting quarterback heading into Week 5, but the New England Patriots quarterback is not giving up belief in himself.
"I think, for me, I just gotta go out there and win some games," Jones said on WEEI. "And that's what it all comes down to is going out there and doing my part. I'm working hard. I know I can do it. I have to believe in myself. And I didn't really give them a lot to believe in the other night, but I will show that I can do it. And that comes from hard work and trusting myself and trusting them."
Jones has thrown for 898 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions over the first four weeks. The third-year quarterback was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe after throwing two picks and losing a fumble in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
