NFL Rumors: Patriots' Matthew Judon Set for Surgery on Bicep Injury; Eyes 2023 Return

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New England Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon hopes to return this season despite suffering a torn bicep in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Judon is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday with the hope of playing again in 2023 even though there's no guarantee he will be able to do so.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported that "Judon is expected to miss at least two months."

Judon left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter when he attempted to reach backward to tackle Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn, but his arm got caught as Vaughn ran by him.

Schefter reported on Sunday night that Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear and it was still being determined how much time he might miss.

The Judon injury capped off what was a horrific day for the Patriots. Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a dislocated shoulder and is expected to miss some time, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

New Enlgnad's offense was held to a season-low 253 yards and turned the ball over three times, all by quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe in the third quarter after going 12-of-21 with 150 yards, two interceptions and one lost fumble. Two of his turnovers were returned for touchdowns, including a 54-yard pick-six by DaRon Bland in the third quarter.

Judon has been one of the best players for New England's defense since signing with the team as a free agent in March 2021. He has 32 sacks in 38 games with the team, including four through four games in 2023.