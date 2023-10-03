Giants' Brian Daboll Doesn't Anticipate Personnel, Staff Changes After Seahawks Loss

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Expectations were high for the New York Giants entering the season considering they were coming off a playoff appearance and inked quarterback Daniel Jones to a new contract this offseason.

So much for that.

Monday's ugly 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks dropped their record to 1-3, and the one victory came on a frantic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals after falling behind by 21 points.

The three losses have come by a combined 79 points, but head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he doesn't believe there will be any significant staff or personnel changes.

That implies Jones will remain under center after he threw two interceptions, one of which rookie Devon Witherspoon returned for a touchdown, and lost a fumble in Monday's defeat.

It wasn't all the quarterback's fault, as the offensive line was essentially nonexistent as the Seahawks racked up 11 sacks. There's only so much any quarterback can do when there isn't any time for routes to develop downfield thanks to the performance along the offensive front.