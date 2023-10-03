Daniel Jones, Giants Offensive Line Catch Heat from Fans in Blowout Loss to Seahawks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It was another prime-time horror show for the New York Giants.

And for the second time this season at MetLife Stadium, the Giants failed to score a touchdown as they were blown out by the Seattle Seahawks 24-3 thanks to a dismal offensive performance.

Daniel Jones was once again at the heart of the Giants' problems as he couldn't manage to get much going without Saquon Barkley in the backfield and was constantly making bad decisions.

Either he'd hold on to the ball too long or he'd miss a wide-open receiver streaking across the field. It seems like no matter what the former first-round pick tried to do, he couldn't get it right.

The $160 million man finished the night with 203 yards and two interceptions, including a crucial 97-yard pick-six by Seattle rookie sensation Devon Witherspoon at the goal line right as New York had a chance to cut into the deficit.

He also had an early fumble that led to the Seahawks' first score of the game.

NFL fans were ripping another one of Jones' dreadful performances following the loss.

As bad as Jones was, he wasn't nearly as horrendous as his offensive lune, which had him under pressure all night long against Seattle's pass rush, contributing to his struggles.

Without star left tackle Andrew Thomas for a third-consecutive week, the Giants gave up 11 sacks, matching the highest mark since the 2018 season set by the Tennessee Titans.

There were plays where Jones didn't even have enough time to get into his drop before he already had pressure in his face. Former first-round pick Evan Neal, who's manned right tackle the last two years, has looked like a bust thus far.

It was an all-around terrible, no-good, very bad night for Giants fans everywhere.

Things don't get any easier for the Giants either.

Far from it, actually.