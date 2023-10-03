X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Daniel Jones, Giants Offensive Line Catch Heat from Fans in Blowout Loss to Seahawks

    Francisco RosaOctober 3, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants has the ball stripped by Mario Edwards Jr. #97 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    It was another prime-time horror show for the New York Giants.

    And for the second time this season at MetLife Stadium, the Giants failed to score a touchdown as they were blown out by the Seattle Seahawks 24-3 thanks to a dismal offensive performance.

    Daniel Jones was once again at the heart of the Giants' problems as he couldn't manage to get much going without Saquon Barkley in the backfield and was constantly making bad decisions.

    Either he'd hold on to the ball too long or he'd miss a wide-open receiver streaking across the field. It seems like no matter what the former first-round pick tried to do, he couldn't get it right.

    The $160 million man finished the night with 203 yards and two interceptions, including a crucial 97-yard pick-six by Seattle rookie sensation Devon Witherspoon at the goal line right as New York had a chance to cut into the deficit.

    He also had an early fumble that led to the Seahawks' first score of the game.

    NFL fans were ripping another one of Jones' dreadful performances following the loss.

    Daniel Jones, Giants Offensive Line Catch Heat from Fans in Blowout Loss to Seahawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DANIEL JONES THROWS A PICK SIX 😳<br><br>DEVON WITHERSPOON 97 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/bvHq9gFzdu">pic.twitter.com/bvHq9gFzdu</a>

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    Daniel Jones finally throws a TD pass tonight

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    What a disaster. Daniel Jones throws INT for TD near the goal line. <br><br>Giants are officially a mess.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    That might be the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> season. Brutal. Absolutely brutal. <br><br>Daniel Jones, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYG</a> $41-million man, with the biggest mistake he could possibly make. <br><br>2nd &amp; goal at the five. He throws one to Devon Witherspoon. He takes it all the way back for a touchdown. <br><br>That's game.

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Daniel Jones in primetime: <a href="https://t.co/OfHSJlyop7">pic.twitter.com/OfHSJlyop7</a>

    Mikey O'ver @MikeyOver1

    "Did you really just steal 139 million dollars from us" - The Giants<br><br>Daniel Jones: <a href="https://t.co/qiZwawFPpS">pic.twitter.com/qiZwawFPpS</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Daniel Jones is in this weird zone where he's not good but he deserves better.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Daniel Jones against the Seahawks tonight <a href="https://t.co/on9tphlwV1">pic.twitter.com/on9tphlwV1</a>

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    Daniel Jones is not having a good night. <br><br>You can't pin it all on the O-Line. <a href="https://t.co/TyKo9HpAkS">https://t.co/TyKo9HpAkS</a>

    As bad as Jones was, he wasn't nearly as horrendous as his offensive lune, which had him under pressure all night long against Seattle's pass rush, contributing to his struggles.

    Without star left tackle Andrew Thomas for a third-consecutive week, the Giants gave up 11 sacks, matching the highest mark since the 2018 season set by the Tennessee Titans.

    There were plays where Jones didn't even have enough time to get into his drop before he already had pressure in his face. Former first-round pick Evan Neal, who's manned right tackle the last two years, has looked like a bust thus far.

    It was an all-around terrible, no-good, very bad night for Giants fans everywhere.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    This is quite a note from <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>: There are two teams who haven't run an offensive play with a lead this season: the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

    Jordan Brenner @JordanBrenner

    I know the Giants have key injuries, but how can it be this hard to build a competent offensive line?

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Daniel Jones drops back to pass<br><br>The Giants line: <a href="https://t.co/2bGiHWHaoq">pic.twitter.com/2bGiHWHaoq</a>

    Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY

    No Andrew Thomas - no chance for Daniel Jones, who is trying hard - but has to do far too much himself. This is not fair to him. He needs help. The offensive line has been dreadful. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>

    Jovan @jovan_deeb

    I'm not sure if I've seen a worse offensive line at any level of football than the Giants tonight 😭😭😭

    Nick Kostos @TheKostos

    Barring some miraculous comeback in this game, Giants are not making the playoffs. 1-3 with visits to Miami and Buffalo (lololol) on deck. Gonna be 1-5 with a point differential of minus infinity and a Big 10 level offensive line. Dunzo.

    Ian O'Connor @Ian_OConnor

    The Seattle pass rush is Tyson.<br><br>The Giants offensive line is Spinks. <a href="https://t.co/J7sGYcwkuE">pic.twitter.com/J7sGYcwkuE</a>

    Jackson Didlake @diidlake

    the Giants offensive line goes crazy <a href="https://t.co/shcRM3QSTY">pic.twitter.com/shcRM3QSTY</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Watching Daniel Jones behind the Giants offensive line 😂 <a href="https://t.co/dHIGBAyc1j">pic.twitter.com/dHIGBAyc1j</a>

    Things don't get any easier for the Giants either.

    Far from it, actually.

    Next week they are set up for a matchup in South Florida against the Miami Dolphins and their vaunted offensive unit that'll be hungry after suffering its first loss this past weekend.