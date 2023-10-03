X

    Devon Witherspoon Draws Rave Reviews from Fans as Geno Smith, Seahawks Rout Giants

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammates during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Welcome to the spotlight, Devon Witherspoon.

    The No. 5 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft stole the show not far from Broadway and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 24-3 victory over the New York Giants in Monday's NFC showdown at MetLife Stadium.

    Seattle has now improved to 3-1 overall with its third consecutive win and seems much more likely to return to the playoffs than the 1-3 Giants, who were without star running back Saquon Barkley.

    Witherspoon was all over the field from the cornerback position and finished with seven tackles, two sacks and an interception he returned 97 yards for a touchdown in the biggest play of the game. New York was on the doorstep of scoring and making it a one-possession deficit heading into the fourth quarter when the Illinois product stepped in front of a terrible Daniel Jones throw and took it to the house.

    Social media was loving the rookie:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DANIEL JONES THROWS A PICK SIX 😳<br><br>DEVON WITHERSPOON 97 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/bvHq9gFzdu">pic.twitter.com/bvHq9gFzdu</a>

    NFL @NFL

    DEVON WITHERSPOON.

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    THAT'S OUR TOP 5 PICK!!!!

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The consensus top CB in the draft is introducing himself to the country tonight. <a href="https://t.co/M4mtl2IzVt">https://t.co/M4mtl2IzVt</a>

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    Defensive rookie of the year. Clinched tonight.

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    devon witherspoon <a href="https://t.co/1CDubxvtBh">pic.twitter.com/1CDubxvtBh</a>

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Spent all last season telling you this kid is special.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    That kid is legit.

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Devon Witherspoon is having the greatest Monday Night breakout game since…

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Update. <br><br>He can close. Yes he can. <a href="https://t.co/aDEmyAtNOQ">https://t.co/aDEmyAtNOQ</a>

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Devon Witherspoon is an absolute stud.<br><br>Guy has the best instincts of any CB I can remember coming into the draft.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Devon Witherspoon is such a stud.<br><br>Shades of Antoine Winfield (the dad) in his game.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Give me an alternate broadcast that's just a Devon Witherspoon cam

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Devon Witherspoon tonight: <a href="https://t.co/0hfTlLjqxD">pic.twitter.com/0hfTlLjqxD</a>

    Witherspoon was the star, but it was far from a one-man effort for Seattle's defense.

    The visitors' first touchdown of the game—a strike from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf—came on a short field caused by a Mario Edwards Jr. strip-sack of Jones. The Seahawks' defensive front also terrorized Jones and the Giants offensive line throughout the game and ended up with a stunning 11 sacks.

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    OH MY WE'RE AT 11!<br><br>THAT TIES A TEAM RECORD!!!! <a href="https://t.co/0lzu1YAmUC">https://t.co/0lzu1YAmUC</a>

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    Sack ➡️ Fumble <br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/oCCaWoAVS9">pic.twitter.com/oCCaWoAVS9</a>

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    Just Bobby Wagner being him.<br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/nYim8zEkWR">pic.twitter.com/nYim8zEkWR</a>

    While Jones made multiple critical mistakes, including another interception to Quandre Diggs, there was no time for routes to develop downfield as the offensive line turned into a conveyor belt for Seattle pass-rushers.

    The defensive showing was important because there was some offensive uncertainty for stretches for the Seahawks. Smith temporarily exited with a knee injury in the second quarter before returning in the third, and there weren't many explosive plays outside of Drew Lock's connection with Noah Fant to set up a Kenneth Walker III touchdown run.

    The offense didn't have to do anything special thanks to the play of Witherspoon and the rest of the Seahawks defense, and the team has plenty of momentum going into the bye as a result.