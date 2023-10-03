Xander Schauffele's Dad Says Contract Dispute Almost Cost Son USA Ryder Cup Spot

Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images

Xander Schauffele was an automatic qualifier for the United States team at the 2023 Ryder Cup, but it sounds like he was in danger of losing his spot at one point.

Schauffele's father Stefan told The Times (h/t Reuters) his son could have been removed from the team over a contract dispute.

