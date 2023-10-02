Vikings' Byron Murphy Jr. Hints He May Use Taylor Swift Trash Talk vs. Travis Kelce

Elsa/Getty Images

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has attended the Kansas City Chiefs' last two games in support of her new beau Travis Kelce, and the Minnesota Vikings are hoping she makes it three straight.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. said Monday that he hopes to use Swift to get in Kelce's head during their clash in Week 5.

"I'm going to say something to him to get him going," Murphy said.

The NFL has fully embraced the apparent union between Swift and Kelce, posting pictures on social media of her cheering during Sunday night's game against the New York Jets. While Murphy has never been to one of Swift's concerts, he's hoping to put on a show in front of her.

"Oh man, the social media is going crazy," he said. "And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in. Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure. Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her."