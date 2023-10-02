Jets' Robert Saleh: Rodney Harrison Reached out After Calling Zach Wilson 'Garbage'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison came under fire for his disparaging comments about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday night, but he apparently has rectified the situation.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated to reporters that Harrison apologized to Wilson for his remarks. While he didn't get into specifics, Saleh said the former NFL safety "handled things the right way this morning" and he also called Harrison "a good man."

Harrison was criticized for his postgame interview with Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones in which he appeared to try to bait him into saying something negative about Wilson.

"But watching that tape, man, you've got to look at this dude and say, 'Aw, he is garbage. We should really tear him apart,'" Harrison told Jones.

The four-time Pro Bowler instead chose to praise the young signal-caller, saying, "Like I said, Zach Wilson is special, man. You've just got to give the guy time."

However, Harrison didn't let it lie and retorted, "Wait, wait, wait. Did you say Zach Wilson is special? I think he had a special night, but I don't think he's special."

Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Micah Parsons was among those to criticize Harrison's comments:

Wilson played arguably the best game of his career on Sunday night, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 loss to the defending champion Chiefs. His performance came after he faced a wave of criticism, including Jets legend Joe Namath calling for him to be traded.