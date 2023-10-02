Jets' Sauce Gardner Jokes Ref Might Not Have Thrown Flag If He Was a Taylor Swift Fan

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner thinks Sunday may have gone a little differently if he was a "Swiftie."

Gardner was called for a controversial holding call toward the end of the Chiefs' 23-20 victory over the Jets. This came with singer Taylor Swift in the audience, and her association with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has caused a crossover between the music superstar's fanbase and the NFL.

After the NFL changed its Instagram bio to say "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties," Gardner responded on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suggesting that if he were a "Swiftie" the call may have gone differently.

Gardner has since deleted the tweet.

The contact between Gardner and Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling seemed to be minor, but the call negated an interception from Jets cornerback Michael Carter II.

The interception would not have ensured a Jets victory, though, as the team was trailing and would have needed to drive down the field and score. However, the offense had its best performance of the season, producing 336 yards.

The penalty not only negated the interception but also gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs. Kansas City did not surrender the ball back, converting one third down after the call before kneeling out the clock.

The loss sent the Jets to 1-3 on the season and the team sits in last place in the AFC East. Still, competing with the Chiefs was a good step for the team and quarterback Zach Wilson's performance showed that he has some more capability to lead the team to victories.