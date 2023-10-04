Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 5

4 of 6

Travis Kelce was a first-round pick in most leagues because he was supposed to be the No. 1 tight end in fantasy football by a huge margin, just like last year.

There's still a long way to go, but that hasn't exactly gone to plan this season for the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Both Kelce and No. 2 tight end Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens sat out the season opener, which may have been our first inkling that things were going to get a little weird early. And to be fair to the Chiefs player, Andrews is the only player at the position averaging more PPR points than him.

Four weeks into the regular season, though, Kelce is seventh in PPR points after catching six passes for 60 yards against the New York Jets. He has fewer points than rookie Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots.

Kelce may well still wind up fantasy's top TE come season's end, but he isn't going to be the dominant force he was drafted to be unless he starts posting some fat stat lines.

And that's a problem for the teams that used their first selection on him.

Maybe it's Taylor Swift's fault?

Good Matchups

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]

Ertz's 6.8 yards per reception this season is a career low, and he's yet to find the end zone in 2023. But the veteran is averaging 7.5 targets and five catches per contest, and the Bengals have been kind to opposing TEs over the first month of the season.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]

Higbee racked up 11 targets in last week's overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, parlaying them into five catches for 64 yards. The Rams will likely be passing a lot Sunday against the Eagles, and Philly has allowed the third-most PPR points to tight ends this season.

Bad Matchups

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Buffalo in London) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]

Engram has been as advertised this season: He's fourth in PPR points among tight ends after four games. But the Bills don't make things easy on anyone offensively, and tight ends are no exception. Buffalo ranks last in the AFC in fantasy points surrendered to the position.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (at WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]

After Kmet piled up seven catches for 85 yards and two scores last week against the Denver Broncos, some TE-needy fantasy managers are likely considering him as a streaming option. But no team has given up fewer PPR points to tight ends this year than the Commanders.

Sleeper

Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]

Hurst isn't an easy player to trust at the moment in fantasy. He's been nearly invisible since posting a 5/41/1 line back in Week 1. But the Panthers have to do something to get the passing game going, and the Lions have surrendered the most fantasy points in the NFC to tight ends this season.

Week 5 Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at MIN)

2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. KC)

3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT)

4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. CAR)

5. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. BUF)

6. George Kittle, SF (vs. DAL)

7. Darren Waller, NYG (at MIA)

8. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at LAR)

9. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NO)

10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. HOU)

11. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. PHI)

12. Zach Ertz, AZ (vs. CIN)

13. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at SF)

14. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. CHI)

15. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at ATL)

16. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at DET)

17. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. JAX)

18. Cole Kmet, CHI (at WAS)

19. Taysom Hill, NO (at NE)

20. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. JAX)

21. Luke Musgrave, GB (at LV)

22. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at DEN)

23. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. TEN)

24. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at IND)

25. Darnell Washington, PIT (vs. BAL)

26. Durham Smythe, MIA (vs. NYG)

27. Mike Gesicki, NE (vs. NO)

28. Michael Mayer, LV (vs. GB)

29. Jimmy Graham, NO (at NE)