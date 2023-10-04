Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 5October 4, 2023
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We've made it through a month into the 2023 fantasy football season. And just like every other year, for every thing we thought we knew, there's another we did not.
We had a good idea that a healthy Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers would be a force at running back. But we didn't know Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams and Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins would be joining him in the top 10.
The fantasy community was pretty confident that a healthy Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings would be a productive fantasy asset, and he has been. But anyone who said they saw Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams coming is either lying or in the wrong racket; they need to start visualizing Powerball numbers.
The fantasy football landscape is always shifting. And as we move into the season's second month, we're doing our level best to stay ahead of the game.
So, as we head into Week 5, here's a look at position-by-position rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to exploit and avoid, and a list of the top 100 players overall.
Fantasy points allowed and scored data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Quarterbacks
Before the 2023 season began, the preseason rookie quarterback hype was all about Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts. There was good reason for that: His ability to gain yardage with his legs is a big plus in fantasy football.
Sure enough, four weeks into the season, he leads all rookie signal-callers in fantasy points per game. In fact, he ranks inside the top five overall. But he isn't the only first-year quarterback in QB1 territory.
After torching the Pittsburgh Steelers for 306 yards and two scores Sunday, C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans has averaged 303 passing yards per contest. He has only thrown six touchdown passes, but he hasn't thrown an interception and both he and his team appear to be improving by the week.
Stroud isn't the no-doubt weekly starter Richardson is rapidly becoming, but he's worked his way into the streaming conversation at least, especially in favorable matchups.
Good Matchups
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
This might be less a "start" recommendation than a last fantasy stand for Burrow after another disappointing effort last week in a plus matchup with Tennessee. If he can't get it done against Arizona's 24th-ranked pass defense, then you have to wonder if he ever will.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]
Yes, the Tennessee Titans just put the clamps on Burrow and the Bengals. But prior to Week 4, the Titans had struggled in a big way against the pass, and last week says more about Cincinnati's offensive struggles than some instantaneous defensive improvement.
Bad Matchups
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. BUF in London) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
More than a few fantasy pundits predicted a breakout season for Lawrence in 2022, but the results have been less than impressive so far. Now he draws a potent Bills defense that ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks in 2023.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value $6,100]
The Cowboys may be winning, but Prescott's production has been pedestrian—he ranks outside the top-20 quarterbacks in fantasy points through four weeks. The odds of that changing this week against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense aren't especially good.
Sleeper
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]
Howell is coming off one of his better efforts of the season after throwing for 290 yards and a score last week against the Eagles. Now he goes up against a Bears defense that just made 2023 Russell Wilson look like 2018 Russell Wilson. That's a good thing, if you were wondering.
Week 5 Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at MIN)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. JAX)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at LAR)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NYG)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at PIT)
6. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs. TEN)
7. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at BUF)
8. Jared Goff, DET (vs. CAR)
9. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. KC)
10. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at ATL)
11. Justin Fields, CHI (at WAS)
12. Joe Burrow, CIN (at AZ)
13. Daniel Jones, NYG (at MIA)
14. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. PHI) [Injured]
15. Jordan Love, Packers @ Raiders (GB (at LV)
16. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. NYJ)
17. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. DAL)
18. Sam Howell, WAS (vs. CHI)
19. Dak Prescott, DAL (at SF)
20. Josh Dobbs, AZ (vs. CIN)
21. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (vs. GB) [Injured]
22. Derek Carr, NO (at NE) [Injured]
23. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at IND)
24. Bryce Young, CAR (at DET)
25. Mac Jones, NE (vs. NO)
26. Zach Wilson, NYJ (at DEN)
27. Mitch Trubisky, PIT (vs. BAL)
28. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. HOU)
29. Bailey Zappe, NE (vs. NO)
30. Jameis Winston, NO (at NE)
Running Backs
It's already been a tough year for the running back position. Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns was lost for the season to a knee injury, while Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers have missed time.
The list of backs who have failed to meet expectations is too long and depressing to detail.
And then there's Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.
Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, he amassed 177 total yards and scored a touchdown in his 13th straight game (including the postseason). Just to make sure the streak stayed good and alive, he added three more touchdowns.
Four weeks into the 2023 season, McCaffrey is the No. 1 running back in fantasy football—and it isn't even close. He's averaging an even 30 PPR points per game.
By weight of comparison, during the 27-year-old's historic 1,000/1,000 2019 season, he averaged 29.3 PPR points per game.
There's a long way to go, but McCaffrey is averaging more fantasy points per game than in the greatest fantasy season by any running back in recent memory.
Good Matchups
Breece Hall, New York Jets (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5.400]
Hall and the Jets' ground game have yet to really get going this year, but if ever it's going to happen it will be against Denver. The Broncos are allowing 176 rushing yards per game and the most PPR points to running backs by a sizable margin.
Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
In a season filled with disappointment in the backfield, Robinson's top-10 fantasy numbers have been a pleasant surprise. The young back should be able to keep up his hot start against a Bears team giving up the most fantasy points to running backs in the NFC.
Bad Matchups
Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Moss has been surprisingly effective in Jonathan Taylor's stead this season. However, he's coming off his lowest rushing output of the season and gets a Tennessee Titans run defense in Week 5 that has allowed just 70 rushing yards per game on the ground this season.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (at ATL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
Pierce was a breakout candidate among many fantasy analysts this summer, but so far this season he's averaging less than three yards per carry and about 45 rushing yards per game. A surprisingly poor fantasy matchup with the Falcons isn't set up well as a slump-buster.
Sleeper
Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos (vs. New York Jets) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
Counting on a 5'7" undrafted free-agent rookie to match his 104 scrimmage yards from a week ago against a solid Jets defense might be asking a bit much, but McLaughlin should be a significant part of the Broncos ground game this week with Javonte Williams sidelined.
Week 5 RB Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. DAL)
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. HOU)
3. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. GB)
4. Alvin Kamara, NO (at NE)
5. Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND)
6. Tony Pollard, DAL (at SF)
7. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. BUF)
8. Joe Mixon, CIN (at AZ)
9. James Cook, BUF (vs. JAX)
10. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at MIN)
11. David Montgomery, DET (vs. CAR)
12. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. CHI)
13. Aaron Jones, GB (at LV)
14. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at LAR)
15. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at MIA) [INJURED]
16. James Conner, AZ (vs. CIN)
17. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. NO)
18. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. NYG)
19. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. PHI)
20. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. NYG)
21. Miles Sanders, CAR (at DET)
22. Zack Moss, IND (vs. TEN)
23. Breece Hall, NYJ (at DEN)
24. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. KC)
25. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. CAR)
26. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. BAL)
27. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at ATL)
28. Gus Edwards, BAL (at PIT)
29. Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (vs. NYJ)
30. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. BAL)
31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. HOU)
32. Khalil Herbert, CHI (at WAS)
33. Jerick McKinnon, KC (at MIN)
34. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (at DEN)
35. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at DET)
36. AJ Dillon, GB (at LV)
37. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at LAR)
38. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. CHI)
39. Justice Hill, BAL (at PIT)
40. Tank Bigsby, JAX (at BUF)
41. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. NO)
42. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at MIN)
43. Matt Breida, NYG (at MIA)
44. Samaje Perine, DEN (vs. NYJ)
45. Deuce Vaughn, DAL (at SF)
46. Latavius Murray, BUF (vs. JAX)
47. Kendre Miller, NO (at NE)
48. Roschon Johnson, CHI (at WAS)
49. Melvin Gordon, BAL (at PIT)
50. Cam Akers, MIN (vs. KC)
Wide Receivers
The first month of the 2023 NFL season has been a Puka party. And if you've been invited, it's been a riot.
Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, rookie wideout Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams continued his ridiculous start to his professional career. He caught nine more passes for 163 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He now has more catches (39) and yards (501) through his first four games than any player in NFL history.
He also became the first player since Harlon Hill in 1954 with three 100-yard efforts in his first four games.
Through four games, Nacua has more PPR points than Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown.
However, as fun as the ride has been, it might be coming to a stop, or at least slowing down. Cooper Kupp is eligible to return from injured reserve, and he will reportedly practice this week.
When healthy, Kupp is one of the most targeted wide receivers in the league. So, while Nacuapalooza has been fun, the clock may be ticking.
Good Matchups
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,700]
Even if Kupp's hamstring is healed enough that he returns to the field in Week 5, he's probably not going to be 100 percent immediately. That should open the door for one last hurrah (at least) from Nacua in a surprisingly favorable fantasy matchup with the Eagles.
Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
As was the case last year, the Titans are better against the run than the pass in 2023. Tennessee ranks 23rd in the league in pass defense and has surrendered the sixth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Bad Matchups
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
The Dallas defense suffered a major blow when young cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in practice. But the team still has a shutdown cornerback on the roster in Stephon Gilmore, and Aiyuk will likely draw the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in coverage.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]
The Denver passing game showed some signs of life last week, with Sutton finding the end zone in its comeback win. But there's quite a bit of difference between Chicago's porous secondary and a Jets team allowing the third-fewest PPR points to wide receivers.
Sleeper
Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs (at MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]
To say the Chiefs' new-look wideout corps has underwhelmed in 2023 is an understatement; they don't have a touchdown pass longer than 10 yards this season. With that said, the Vikings have had one of the league's leakiest secondaries since 2022, so perhaps that changes in Week 5.
Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. KC)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NYG)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. JAX)
4. Davante Adams, LV (vs. GB)
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (at LAR)
6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at SF)
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. CAR)
8. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at AZ)
9. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. PHI)
10. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at LAR)
11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NYG)
12. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. BUF)
13. Chris Olave, NO (at NE)
14. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at PHI) [Injured]
15. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at DEN)
16. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. TEN)
17. Nico Collins, HOU (at ATL)
18. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. DAL)
19. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. CHI)
20. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. DAL)
21. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (Vs. NYJ)
22. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. BUF)
23. DJ Moore, CHI (at WAS)
24. Marquise Brown, AZ (vs. CIN)
25. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at IND)
26. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. GB)
27. Christian Watson, GB (at LV)
28. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at AZ)
29. Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. CHI)
30. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. NYJ)
31. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. JAX)
32. Zay Flowers, BAL (at PIT)
33. George Pickens, PIT (vs. BAL)
34. Nathaniel Dell, HOU (at ATL)
35. Drake London, ATL (vs. HOU)
36. Michael Thomas, NO (at NE)
37. Romeo Doubs, GB (at LV)
38. Tutu Atwell, LAR (at PHI)
39. Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. CHI)
40. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. KC)
41. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at SF)
42. Adam Thielen, CAR (at DET)
43. Josh Reynolds, DET (vs. CAR)
44. Skyy Moore, KC (at MIN)
45. DJ Chark, CAR (at DET)
46. Kadarius Toney, KC (at MIN)
47. Kendrick Bourne, NE (vs. NO)
48. Allen Lazard, NYJ (at DEN)
49. Jayden Reed, GB (at LV)
50. K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. KC)
51. Michael Gallup, DAL (at SF)
52. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN (at IND)
53. Michael Wilson, AZ (vs. CIN)
54. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG (at MIA)
55. Robert Woods, HOU (at ATL)
56. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at MIN)
57. Rondale Moore, AZ (vs. CIN)
58. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR (at DET)
59. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (vs. NO)
60. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (at PIT) [Injured]
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce was a first-round pick in most leagues because he was supposed to be the No. 1 tight end in fantasy football by a huge margin, just like last year.
There's still a long way to go, but that hasn't exactly gone to plan this season for the Kansas City Chiefs star.
Both Kelce and No. 2 tight end Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens sat out the season opener, which may have been our first inkling that things were going to get a little weird early. And to be fair to the Chiefs player, Andrews is the only player at the position averaging more PPR points than him.
Four weeks into the regular season, though, Kelce is seventh in PPR points after catching six passes for 60 yards against the New York Jets. He has fewer points than rookie Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots.
Kelce may well still wind up fantasy's top TE come season's end, but he isn't going to be the dominant force he was drafted to be unless he starts posting some fat stat lines.
And that's a problem for the teams that used their first selection on him.
Maybe it's Taylor Swift's fault?
Good Matchups
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]
Ertz's 6.8 yards per reception this season is a career low, and he's yet to find the end zone in 2023. But the veteran is averaging 7.5 targets and five catches per contest, and the Bengals have been kind to opposing TEs over the first month of the season.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]
Higbee racked up 11 targets in last week's overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, parlaying them into five catches for 64 yards. The Rams will likely be passing a lot Sunday against the Eagles, and Philly has allowed the third-most PPR points to tight ends this season.
Bad Matchups
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Buffalo in London) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]
Engram has been as advertised this season: He's fourth in PPR points among tight ends after four games. But the Bills don't make things easy on anyone offensively, and tight ends are no exception. Buffalo ranks last in the AFC in fantasy points surrendered to the position.
Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (at WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]
After Kmet piled up seven catches for 85 yards and two scores last week against the Denver Broncos, some TE-needy fantasy managers are likely considering him as a streaming option. But no team has given up fewer PPR points to tight ends this year than the Commanders.
Sleeper
Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]
Hurst isn't an easy player to trust at the moment in fantasy. He's been nearly invisible since posting a 5/41/1 line back in Week 1. But the Panthers have to do something to get the passing game going, and the Lions have surrendered the most fantasy points in the NFC to tight ends this season.
Week 5 Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at MIN)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. KC)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. CAR)
5. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. BUF)
6. George Kittle, SF (vs. DAL)
7. Darren Waller, NYG (at MIA)
8. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at LAR)
9. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NO)
10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. HOU)
11. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. PHI)
12. Zach Ertz, AZ (vs. CIN)
13. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at SF)
14. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. CHI)
15. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at ATL)
16. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at DET)
17. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. JAX)
18. Cole Kmet, CHI (at WAS)
19. Taysom Hill, NO (at NE)
20. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. JAX)
21. Luke Musgrave, GB (at LV)
22. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at DEN)
23. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. TEN)
24. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at IND)
25. Darnell Washington, PIT (vs. BAL)
26. Durham Smythe, MIA (vs. NYG)
27. Mike Gesicki, NE (vs. NO)
28. Michael Mayer, LV (vs. GB)
29. Jimmy Graham, NO (at NE)
30. Noah Gray, KC (at MIN)
Kickers and Defenses
This isn't the first time this year that we have led this section off talking about the defense for the Dallas Cowboys.
Well, here are we are again because the Dallas defense went absolutely ballistic in fantasy leagues.
Last week against the New England Patriots, the Cowboys allowed just three points, sacked Mac Jones once, forced three turnovers and took two of those miscues (a fumble and an interception) back for touchdowns.
It marked the second time this season that Dallas has scored multiple non-offensive touchdowns in a game.
Between defense and special teams, the Cowboys have scored as many touchdowns this season (four) as the Derek Carr-led New Orleans Saints offense.
This week brings a poor matchup for Dallas, as the San Francisco 49ers are undefeated and rolling on offense.
But the Cowboys are fantasy's highest-scoring defense by five fantasy points per game.
They are an every-week start, regardless of opponent.
Good Matchups
Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYG)
After a dud Week 4, Sanders ranks just inside the top 15 in fantasy points among kickers. He should get back on track Sunday against the reeling Giants, who have been a favorable fantasy matchup in terms of points surrendered to kickers.
Detroit Lions Defense (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]
The Lions are a vastly improved defense relative to last year, a top-10 fantasy unit that happens to also draw a top-10 matchup at home against rookie quarterback Bryce Young and a Panthers offense that has struggled.
Bad Matchups
Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams (vs. PHI)
Maher has been one of fantasy football's most productive kickers, with double-digit points in all four outings this season. Keeping that run going against the Eagles won't be easy, as no team has allowed fewer fantasy points to the position.
Dallas Cowboys Defense (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]
Yes, I literally just said that the Cowboys are an every-week must-start. But that doesn't mean Micah Parsons and friends don't have a bad matchup. In fact, they have the worst fantasy matchup for defenses in 2023.
Sleeper
New Orleans Saints (at NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]
The Saints have been a solid fantasy defense this season and rank inside the top 10 in fantasy points for the year. Meanwhile, the New England offense is in complete disarray and has given up the third-most fantasy points to team defenses in 2023.
Week 5 Kicker Rankings
1. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. JAX)
2. Justin Tucker, BAL (at PIT)
3. Jake Elliott, PHI (at LAR)
4. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. HOU)
5. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (at SF)
6. Jake Moody, SF (vs. DAL)
7. Brett Maher, LAR (vs. PHI)
8. Harrison Butker, KC (at MIN)
9. Evan McPherson, CIN (at AZ)
10. Matt Gay, IND (vs. TEN)
11. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. GB)
12. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NYG)
13. Matt Prater, AZ (vs. CIN)
14. Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. NYJ)
15. Nick Folk, TEN (at IND)
16. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at DEN)
17. Riley Patterson, DET (vs. CAR)
18. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. BUF)
19. Blake Grupe, NO (at NE)
20. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. KC)
21. Anders Carlson, GB (at LV)
22. Cairo Santos, CHI (at WAS)
23. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at ATL)
24. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (at DET)
25. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. CHI)
Week 5 Defense Rankings
1. New England Patriots (at NO)
2. San Francisco 49ers (vs. DAL)
3. Dallas Cowboys (at SF)
4. Baltimore Ravens (at PIT)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (at LAR)
6. New York Jets (at DEN)
7. New Orleans Saints (at NE)
8. Buffalo Bills (vs. JAX)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL)
10. Denver Broncos (vs. NYJ)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (at AZ)
12. Detroit Lions (vs. CAR)
13. Miami Dolphins (vs. NYG)
14. Washington Commanders (vs. CHI)
15. Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)
16. Atlanta Falcons (vs. HOU)
17. Kansas City Chiefs (at MIN)
18. Green Bay Packers (at LV)
19. Tennessee Titans (at IND)
20. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. GB)
21. Houston Texans (at ATL)
22. Arizona Cardinals (vs. CIN)
23. Chicago Bears (at WAS)
24. Carolina Panthers (at DET)
25. Minnesota Vikings (vs. KC)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 players for PPR leagues in Week 5 (a list that can aid in flex lineup decisions), a few quick items.
The first is the same as every week: There are no quarterbacks included here, If your league has a superflex spot and you have a reasonably competent second signal-caller to put in it, that's what you should do. QBs are both higher scorers and generally more consistent.
This is not news.
The second is that the first of the bye weeks are here: The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all off. No Amari Cooper at wide receiver. Or Keenan Allen. Or DK Metcalf. Or Mike Evans.
That position really is getting hit hard this week.
The final point is simply this: Whether you are 4-0 or 0-4, there is still a lot of football to be played. Don't get too high or too low. Turnarounds can happen, though so can collapses.
Trophies aren't handed out in the first half of October.
Week 5 Top 100 Players Overall
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. DAL)
2. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. KC)
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. NYG)
4. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. JAX)
5. Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. GB)
6. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (vs. HOU)
7. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at LAR)
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at SF)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. CAR)
10. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. GB)
11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at AZ)
12. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (vs. PHI)
13. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at LAR)
14. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at MIN)
15. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at NE)
16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. NYG)
17. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at IND)
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (vs. BUF)
19. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at SF)
20. Chris Olave, WR, NO (at NE)
21. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at PHI) [INJURED]
22. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (vs. BUF)
23. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at DEN)
24. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at AZ)
25. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. TEN)
26. James Cook, RB, BUF (vs. JAX)
27. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (at ATL)
28. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at MIN)
29. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. DAL)
30. David Montgomery, RB, DET (vs. CAR)
31. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. KC)
32. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. CHI)
33. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (vs. CHI)
34. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. DAL)
35. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at LV)
36. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (Vs. NYJ)
37. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. BUF)
38. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (at LAR)
39. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at PIT)
40. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (at WAS)
41. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at MIA) [INJURED]
42. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (vs. CIN)
43. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (at IND)
44. James Conner, RB, AZ (vs. CIN)
45. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. NO
46. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (vs. GB)
47. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA (vs. NYG)
48. Christian Watson, WR, GB (at LV)
49. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at AZ)
50. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR (vs. PHI)
51. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. NYG)
52. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET (vs. CAR)
53. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (vs. CHI)
54. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. NYJ)
55. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR (at DET)
56. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (vs. BUF)
57. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. JAX)
58. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (at PIT)
59. Zack Moss, RB, IND (vs. TEN)
60. George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. DAL)
61. George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. BAL)
62. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (at DEN)
63. Nathaniel Dell, WR, HOU (at ATL)
64. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. HOU)
65. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (vs. KC)
66. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (vs. CAR)
67. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at NE)
68. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at LV)
69. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. BAL)
70. Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR (at PHI)
71. Darren Waller, TE, NYG (at MIA)
72. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. CHI)
73. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (at ATL)
74. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (vs. KC)
75. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (at SF)
76. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at LAR)
77. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR (at DET)
78. Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (vs. CAR)
79. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at PIT)
80. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, DEN (vs. NYJ)
81. Skyy Moore, WR, KC (at MIN)
82. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (vs. BAL)
83. DJ Chark, WR, CAR (at DET)
84. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. HOU)
85. Kadarius Toney, WR, KC (at MIN)
86. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at WAS)
87. Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE (vs. NO)
88. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (at MIN)
89. Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ (at DEN)
90. Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ (at DEN)
91. Jayden Reed, WR, GB (at LV)
92. K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN (vs. KC)
93. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at DET)
94. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at LV)
95. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at SF)
96. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. HOU)
97. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, TEN (at IND)
98. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at LAR)
99. Michael Wilson, WR, AZ (vs. CIN)
100. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, NYG (at MIA)
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.