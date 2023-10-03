Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper OptionsOctober 3, 2023
We're roughly one-quarter of the way through the 2023 NFL season, and most fantasy managers have a good idea of how competitive their rosters can be by now.
Of course, things can change in a hurry, especially in what has already been a significantly injury-impacted season.
Managers bitten by the injury bug may need to rely on a bench player or waiver target in Week 5. Those with stronger rosters may be choosing between several good players with varying degrees of matchups.
Below you'll find some early lineup advice for Week 5.
Oh, and here's a friendly reminder that the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on bye this week. Adjust your lineups accordingly.
Start 'Em: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been a serviceable flex option but hasn't been the fantasy star that many expected him to be in 2023. There are two big reasons for this.
For one, the Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles in Week 1. With Zach Wilson under center, opposing defenses generally haven't respected the passing game. Secondly, Hall has split time with Dalvin Cook.
Hall had a huge Week 1, but since then has totaled just 83 rushing yards, four receptions, 22 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games.
If Hall has been relegated to your bench, now is the time to call him back up for the start. New York travels to face the Denver Broncos this week, which will give Hall the opportunity to explode.
Denver's defense has been historically bad. The Broncos are allowing 7.0 yards per play and 5.6 yards per carry. Over the past two weeks alone, Denver has surrendered 521 rushing yards.
As one might expect, no team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. It's too spicy of a matchup to consider sitting Hall this week.
Sit 'Em: Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has been a quality starter, though he did have a disappointing 70-yard, no-touchdown game in Week 4.
In three games, Moss has tallied six receptions, 322 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The problem for Moss managers is that Indy is set to activate Jonathan Taylor from the physically unable to perform list.
According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Colts plan to have Taylor at practice on Wednesday.
Moss could see a significant role if the Colts look to ease Taylor back from his ankle injury. However, this is not the week to trust Moss in a committee role.
Indianapolis will visit the Tennessee Titans this week, and Tennessee has been quite good against the run. The Titans are allowing just 2.9 yards per carry and have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs.
This should be a game in which the Colts rely on rookie dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson more than their backfield.
Against a tough defensive front and with Taylor likely back in the picture, Moss should be on the bench this week.
Sit 'Em: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons receiver and 2022 first-round pick Drake London hasn't taken off as many expected this season.
After catching 72 passes for 866 yards as a rookie, London has just 11 catches for 126 yards through four games. On a positive note, he does have two touchdowns and is coming off a three-catch, one-touchdown performance.
The problem is that London is a very touchdown-dependent flex option facing a difficult Week 5 matchiup. The Falcons will host the Houston Texans this weekend, and the Texans have been surprisingly good on both sides of the ball.
Only the Cleveland Browns have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing receivers than Houston this season.
The Texans have been less effective against the run, allowing an average of 4.4 yards per carry. Atlanta is a run-first team anyway, but expect the Falcons to lean heavily on Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and the ground game in this one.
The floor is simply too low to trust London unless you're entirely out of alternatives.
Waiver Target: Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Managers needing a WR alternative in Week 5 should consider Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice. While the rookie hasn't produced eye-popping numbers through the first month, he's becoming a target that Patrick Mahomes trusts.
Rice ranks second on the team in targets (19) and receptions (13), behind only tight end Travis Kelce. He has one touchdown and has caught three or more passes in three of his four outings.
The second-round pick is likely to see an increased role as he develops throughout the season. He's only rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 11 percent of Yahoo leagues right now, but he'll become a popular pickup after his first breakout game.
That game could come on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's offense is potent enough to keep Kansas City passing, and its defense has been mediocre at best. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts.
The Vikings will presumably put a lot of focus on stopping Kelce, which could make Rice a huge factor in Week 5. He's worth a pickup and is a sleeper to heavily consider starting.
Fellow receiver Justin Watson, who leads all Chiefs players with 163 receiving yards, is another sleeper to consider this week. He's available in roughly 99 percent of both ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
