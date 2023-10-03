Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

1 of 4

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been a serviceable flex option but hasn't been the fantasy star that many expected him to be in 2023. There are two big reasons for this.



For one, the Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles in Week 1. With Zach Wilson under center, opposing defenses generally haven't respected the passing game. Secondly, Hall has split time with Dalvin Cook.



Hall had a huge Week 1, but since then has totaled just 83 rushing yards, four receptions, 22 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games.



If Hall has been relegated to your bench, now is the time to call him back up for the start. New York travels to face the Denver Broncos this week, which will give Hall the opportunity to explode.



Denver's defense has been historically bad. The Broncos are allowing 7.0 yards per play and 5.6 yards per carry. Over the past two weeks alone, Denver has surrendered 521 rushing yards.

