Falcons' Desmond Ridder Won't Be Benched for Taylor Heinicke After Jaguars Loss

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are not making a change at quarterback.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Desmond Ridder will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Ridder has struggled mightily in back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, with the Falcons putting up only 13 total points.

The Cincinnati product has thrown for just 744 yards and three touchdowns against as many interceptions over the first four games of the season. He threw interceptions on back-to-back plays in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

"Those are tough lessons for a young quarterback," Smith told reporters. "You're going to find out about yourself when you go back out there. So that's why, in the second half, he was able to push the ball down the field a little bit.

"I thought he operated cleaner in the pocket and we were able to get some looks and he was not risk-averse after that, which a lot of times that happens. It goes back to the reality is we got to find a way to jump-start early."

Ridder's 16 sacks are tied with Ryan Tannehill for third in the NFL behind Sam Howell and Justin Fields. Given the brilliance of Atlanta's running game, Ridder's sacks are more of a product of the quarterback's indecision rather than the offensive line.

Promising pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts have essentially done nothing all season. Backup tight end Jonnu Smith is the team's leading receiver with just 179 yards.