Matthew Stafford Hypes Anthony Richardson: 'Holy S--t. He's as Talented as They Come'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It's safe to say Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was impressed with Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson on Sunday.

Stafford's Rams were able to pull off a 29-23 overtime victory over the Colts during Week 4, but following the game, Stafford expressed awe over Richardson's talent.

"Holy s--t," Stafford said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "He's as talented as they come, man. That is really impressive. Made some throws in the pocket and outside the pocket. Runs great too. The sky's the limit, and I'm just happy for his success."

The Rams went up 23-0 in the game but Richardson helped orchestrate a comeback that pushed the game to overtime. He was 11-of-25 on the day for 200 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing the ball 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

That output came in Richardson's return to the lineup after he missed Week 3 with a concussion. He is now up to 479 yards with three touchdowns and an interception through the air and 131 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as a rookie.

Maintaining health will be key for Richardson going forward, but his early success shows that the Colts could be a factor in the AFC South as early as this season. The entire division is currently 2-2.