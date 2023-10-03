NFL Week 5 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

1 of 3

Detroit Lions -9 versus Carolina Panthers



Buffalo Bills -5.5 versus Jacksonville Jaguars



San Francisco 49ers -3.5 versus Dallas Cowboys



The Detroit Lions face one of the biggest lines of the week, opening as nine-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers. However, Detroit should cover at home.



The Lions are coming off a big Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers and will have had extra time to prepare for Carolina. While the Panthers have shown some glimpses of promise, they're even more inconsistent than the Packers.



Rookie QB Bryce Young is still adapting to the speed and nuance of the NFL game, and things won't get any easier against Aidan Hutchinson and a ferocious Detroit defensive front.



Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and the Lions offense can generate enough points to walk away with a two-score win.



The Jacksonville Jaguars will find a slight advantage in playing in London for the second consecutive week. The Jags got back on track in Week 4 and won't have to make the overseas adjustments that the Buffalo Bills face.



Yet, Buffalo is playing at too high a level for the advantage to hold over four quarters. The Bills have remained focused and quarterback Josh Allen has played mostly mistake-free football ever since Buffalo's Week 1 overtime loss to the New York Jets.



It's likely going to take a turnover-filled performance from Allen for Jacksonville to stay within a touchdown here. As long as the line remains below seven points, there should be no hesitation in picking Buffalo.



Fans shouldn't wait to jump on the San Francisco 49ers at the current line either. The Dallas Cowboys have looked dominant in three of their four games, but Dallas hasn't really played anyone of note either.



Dallas has had a significant issue in the red zone under Mike McCarthy this season, with a touchdown conversion rate of only 36.8 percent. Don't expect the Cowboys to suddenly figure it out against a 49ers defense ranked fifth overall and third in points allowed.



While the Cowboys have enough playmakers to keep this one close, the 49ers might have an even better group. Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will create mismatches against a Dallas defense that is missing star corner Trevon Diggs (injured reserve, torn ACL).

