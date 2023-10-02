Russ Francis Dies in Plane Crash at Age 70; Won Super Bowl with 49ers in 1985

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Russ Francis was one of two people who died in an airplane crash at Lake Placid Airport on Sunday.

He was 70.

The New England Patriots released a statement after news of Francis' death became public:

Aaron Marbone of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported Francis, an avid flyer, had recently purchased the Lake Placid Airways scenic tour business. The other person who died has been identified as Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association's senior vice president Richard McSpadden.

"Russ Francis and I became close friends right away," North Elba town supervisor Derek Doty told the Enterprise. "His energy was infectious and was so excited to be an integral part of our community. A terrible tragedy. I will delay any further comments until after consoling his family."

Francis played 13 NFL seasons for the Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers. He made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in the late 1970s with the Patriots before winning Super Bowl XIX with the 49ers in 1985.

The Patriots named Francis to their All-1970s team, and he was part of their 35th Anniversary Team in 1994. Francis finished his career with 393 receptions for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns.