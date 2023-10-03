Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Jameson Williams and More High-Upside Pickups

3 of 5

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000

The Detroit Lions already have one of the NFL's most potent offenses, and they're about to get even more dangerous thanks to the imminent return of Jameson Williams. Originally expected to be out until Week 7, Williams will now be able to make his 2023 debut this coming Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after the NFL reduced his gambling suspension from six games to four.

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick last year, is expected to make significant strides in 2023 after his rookie season was marred by injuries and inconsistency. The Alabama product didn't get on the field until Week 13 because of an ACL tear he suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. In the six games Williams did play, he recorded only one catch—which did go for an impressive 41-yard touchdown—on nine targets.

The 22-year-old should be a much bigger factor in the offense this year. He's an ideal No. 2 wideout across from superstar Amon-Ra St. Brown, as Williams can benefit from the attention St. Brown commands while taking the top off defenses with his elite speed. The second-year wideout is a legit threat to hit a home run every time he touches the ball, and Detroit's coaching staff will surely scheme up ways to get him involved.