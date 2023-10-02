Aliyah Boston Wins 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year; Was No. 1 Pick by Indiana Fever

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was the unanimous winner of the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, receiving all 60 first-place votes.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was the heavy favorite for the honor coming into the season and never relinquished that status. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while earning the first of what promises to be multiple All-Star nods.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.