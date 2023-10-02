Aliyah Boston Wins 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year; Was No. 1 Pick by Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston Wins 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year; Was No. 1 Pick by Indiana FeverOctober 2, 2023
Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was the unanimous winner of the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, receiving all 60 first-place votes.
From #1 overall pick to ROTY👑<a href="https://twitter.com/aa_boston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aa_boston</a> is your UNANIMOUS 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/Kia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> Rookie of the Year 🙌 <br><br>Boston averaged 14.5 PPG , 8.4 RPG, 2.2 APG & shot a WNBA-high 57.8% from the field, becoming the first rookie to ever lead in that category 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaROY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaROY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoreThanGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoreThanGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/YnoiIgtVq6">pic.twitter.com/YnoiIgtVq6</a>
The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was the heavy favorite for the honor coming into the season and never relinquished that status. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while earning the first of what promises to be multiple All-Star nods.
