    Aliyah Boston Wins 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year; Was No. 1 Pick by Indiana Fever

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 26: Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was the unanimous winner of the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, receiving all 60 first-place votes.

    WNBA @WNBA

    From #1 overall pick to ROTY👑<a href="https://twitter.com/aa_boston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aa_boston</a> is your UNANIMOUS 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/Kia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> Rookie of the Year 🙌 <br><br>Boston averaged 14.5 PPG , 8.4 RPG, 2.2 APG &amp; shot a WNBA-high 57.8% from the field, becoming the first rookie to ever lead in that category 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaROY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaROY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoreThanGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoreThanGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/YnoiIgtVq6">pic.twitter.com/YnoiIgtVq6</a>

    Indiana Fever @IndianaFever

    never any doubt. 😤<br><br>Aliyah Boston is the unanimous 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a> Rookie of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/JMp8qaSkts">pic.twitter.com/JMp8qaSkts</a>

    The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was the heavy favorite for the honor coming into the season and never relinquished that status. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while earning the first of what promises to be multiple All-Star nods.

