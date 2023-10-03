NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 5 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 4 Results

1 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Fields put on a show in Week 4, throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns. However, his performance may have been a mirage, as it came against a woefully bad Denver Broncos defense.



The Bears QB also had two disastrous turnovers, and Denver came back to win against an equally awful Bears defense. Fields lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and the Bears defense gave up 17 points in the second half, allowing the Broncos to battle back from 28-7.



It's hard to envision Fields playing as well against a solid Washington defense, and it's harder to see Chicago slowing Sam Howell, Terry McLaurin and the Commanders offense. While Howell is still a young quarterback, he's looked good in every game except Week 3's contest against the Buffalo Bills.



Washington's biggest offensive issue has been poor pass protection (24 sacks allowed), and the Bears aren't practically incapable of generating pressure (three sacks in four games). If the Commanders can drop 31 points on a good Eagles defense (they did), they'll score plenty against the Bears.

