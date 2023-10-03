NFL Odds Week 5: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally clicked in Week 4, routing the Atlanta Falcons in the familiar confines of Wembley Stadium in London.



However, Jacksonville is set to face a scary-good Buffalo Bills squad that has looked like one of the league's best since its Week 1 overtime loss.



The Bills just handled the Miami Dolphins 48-20, showcasing just how complete of a team Buffalo has become.

The defense, which entered Week 4 ranked second in points and yards allowed, held Miami to 50 fewer points than it scored the previous Sunday. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo offense have found their groove.



The 2-2 Jaguars are by no means bad, but it's hard to envision them hanging with the Bills, barring another turnover-heavy meltdown by Allen. The Bills QB turned it over four times in Week 1 but has played mostly clean football since.



Fans shouldn't count on another disaster of a day from Allen, and Buffalo is the team to trust here. This is another London game—this one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—but that's not enough of an advantage for Jacksonville.

