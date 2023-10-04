Steelers' Kenny Pickett Says He'll 'Be Ready to Go' vs. Ravens After Knee Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters that he'll "be ready to go by Sunday" when his team hosts the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.

Pickett previously went down with a left knee injury in the second half of the team's 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4. He was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who did not fare much better against a surprisingly stout Texans defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Oct. 2 that the Steelers did not fear an ACL tear for Pickett but expected him to miss time due to the injury.

If Pickett somehow isn't ready for Sunday, then Trubisky will get the nod. The former Chicago Bear and Buffalo Bill is in his second season with the Steelers after signing a free-agent contract in March 2022. He appeared in seven games (five starts) last season, throwing for 1,252 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions.

The Steelers signed him to a two-year contract extension in May to serve as Pickett's backup.

"I feel comfortable. That's why they brought me back here, to be ready to go at a moment's notice. We've just got to have a good week of practice. Whatever happens, happens," Trubisky told reporters Sunday.

The Steelers are off to a 2-2 start but have a dismal minus-38 point differential. Their two wins have been one-score games, while their pair of losses have been blowouts at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers and Texans. While the season-opening loss to San Francisco can be written off due to the 49ers' all-around brilliance, Houston is a mediocre-at-best roster led by a rookie quarterback.