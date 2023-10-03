B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Repeat Talk Builds After Week 5

1 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Beck remains on the fringe of the Heisman discussion after throwing for 313 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win at Auburn. But he also has company from a star teammate as UGA prepares to face unbeaten Kentucky in Week 6.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia: Here comes the nation's best tight end. Bowers had nine receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns against UAB in Week 4 and followed up that showing with eight catches for 157 yards and the game-winning score at Auburn.

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky: Even if his stay is short-lived, Davis has demanded a spot on the tiers. He racked up 289 total yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Florida, elevating his season totals to 740 yards and 11 scores—the second-most in the country.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami: Following an idle weekend, Miami kicks off ACC action against Georgia Tech. So far, Van Dyke has thrown for 1,042 yards with 12 total touchdowns and one interception.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: As the showdown between Miami and UNC looms next weekend, the Tar Heels first host Syracuse. Maye has totaled 1,306 yards and eight scores in four UNC wins.