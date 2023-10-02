3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 4 Win vs. Cardinals

2 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Aiyuk recorded his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season on Sunday.

The fourth-year player produced 148 receiving yards as an excellent complement to McCaffrey's success on the ground.

Aiyuk caught all six of his targets. That marked the second time he brought in every pass thrown to him in a game this season. He had eight catches on eight targets in his 129-yard outing in Week 1.

Aiyuk has already tied his career high for 100-yard receiving games in a season. He had two in his rookie season of 2020.

He took full advantage of his No. 1 wide receiver role with Deebo Samuel out injured. The performance set the tone for a potential breakout season.

Aiyuk has always been a solid contributor to the 49ers offense, but rarely has he been the explosive and consistent pass-catcher that he was in Weeks 1 and 4.