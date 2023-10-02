Isiah Pacheco Hyped by Fans as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chiefs Beat Jets

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Kansas City Chiefs usually rely on their potent passing attack for success, but second-year running back Isiah Pacheco has proved he can provide another dimension to the offense.

The 2022 seventh-round pick totaled a career-high 158 yards from scrimmage in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. He ran for 115 yards on 20 carries, including a 48-yard touchdown run, and he also added 43 receiving yards on three catches.

Pacheco's huge game helped the Chiefs overcome a rare lackluster performance from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 203 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 18-of-30 passing. The reigning NFL MVP finished with 51 rushing yards, including a pair of clutch runs in the fourth quarter that allowed Kansas City to secure the win. In total, the Chiefs finished with 204 rushing yards.

But it was Pacheco who was the star of the show, as fans on social media were impressed with his performance on Sunday:

The Chiefs have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Kareem Hunt in 2017. That is partly due to the team's reliance on Mahomes, but that has also been caused by a lack of talent at the running back position.

Pacheco changes that for Kansas City, as he's the type of lead back who can be a workhorse on offense. It would be wise for Andy Reid to continue feeding the 24-year-old speedster.