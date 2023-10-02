X

NFL

    Isiah Pacheco Hyped by Fans as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chiefs Beat Jets

    Doric SamOctober 2, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    The Kansas City Chiefs usually rely on their potent passing attack for success, but second-year running back Isiah Pacheco has proved he can provide another dimension to the offense.

    The 2022 seventh-round pick totaled a career-high 158 yards from scrimmage in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. He ran for 115 yards on 20 carries, including a 48-yard touchdown run, and he also added 43 receiving yards on three catches.

    Pacheco's huge game helped the Chiefs overcome a rare lackluster performance from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 203 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 18-of-30 passing. The reigning NFL MVP finished with 51 rushing yards, including a pair of clutch runs in the fourth quarter that allowed Kansas City to secure the win. In total, the Chiefs finished with 204 rushing yards.

    But it was Pacheco who was the star of the show, as fans on social media were impressed with his performance on Sunday:

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Bro!! Why does Isiah Pacheco run like the ground pissed him off?

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Isiah Pacheco TURNED ON THE JETS 💨 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/5tpyFCpRMd">pic.twitter.com/5tpyFCpRMd</a>

    Harrison Graham @HGrahamNFL

    What makes the Chiefs dangerous this year is they have a back in Isiah Pacheco that can wear a team out and close out a game.

    Daniel Harms🏈 @InHarmsWay19

    Isiah Pacheco has been the best player on the field for KC. What a performance

    Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL

    This is easily the best game of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> RB Isiah Pacheco's career.

    Lexi @lexiosborne

    Isiah Pacheco is our offense tonight.

    Adam Best @Arrowhead_Adam

    Isiah Pacheco runs like the turf owes him money.

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Isiah Pacheco HATES the ground

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Isiah Pacheco (48-yd rush TD)<br><br>🔹 Top Speed: 19.35 mph<br>🔹 Expected Rush Yards: 9<br>🔹 Rush Yards Over Expected: +39<br><br>💡 0.5% TD probability, Pacheco's most improbable TD run of his career<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsNYJ</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://t.co/pG1B3NUOdE">pic.twitter.com/pG1B3NUOdE</a>

    Matt McMullen @KCChiefs_Matt

    Isiah Pacheco is now over 100 yards rushing for the game.

    Matt Conner @MattConnerAA

    Isiah Pacheco already has 19 more yards from scrimmage in the first half than he's ever had in a full game for the Chiefs.

    Jody Baker 🌊 🇺🇸🇺🇦🔴🟡🏈🟣⚪️ @jodybaker80

    Isiah Pacheco is a 7th round draft pick. Let that sink in.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Isiah Pacheco: <br><br>23 touches<br>157 yards<br>1 TD

    Josh Chavis @JoshChavis65

    In my Isiah Pacheco Breakout Game Era.

    Jahson @JLoadlng

    Isiah Pacheco is having a night. I love watching him run

    Kylie Winfrey @thekyliewinfrey

    Isiah Pacheco thank you for having yourself a game tonight. 👏👏👏

    The Chiefs have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Kareem Hunt in 2017. That is partly due to the team's reliance on Mahomes, but that has also been caused by a lack of talent at the running back position.

    Pacheco changes that for Kansas City, as he's the type of lead back who can be a workhorse on offense. It would be wise for Andy Reid to continue feeding the 24-year-old speedster.

    Pacheco and the Chiefs (3-1) will be seeking a fourth straight win when they return to action in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.