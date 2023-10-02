Swerve Strickland Proves It and Biggest Takeaways From AEW WrestleDream 2023 Results

9 of 9

In January 2020, Edge returned to professional wrestling in the men's Royal Rumble match. It was a shocking moment after his heartbreaking retirement in 2011.



Before that return, as Edge explained in his WWE 24 documentary, he was in talks with "another company in the industry" in 2019. AEW was just beginning to form at that time and was interested in signing him.



WWE was able to promise more to The Rated-R Superstar, but that communication line clearly remained open. When his contract was set to expire with WWE, this time it was AEW that won the bidding war.



He will likely go by his real name Adam Copeland going forward. This is not certain though because he has never wrestled outside the WWE system.



This is a chance for Copeland to end his career on his own terms. He can work with his long-time friend Christian Cage, who had a great main event match with Darby Allin before Copeland arrived. He can face wrestlers he has never fought before.

