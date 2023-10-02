Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 4 Results

3 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to a knee injury Sunday afternoon, then fell to 2-2 on the season following an abysmal 30-6 loss to the upstart Houston Texans.

The defense failed to contain the young Texans offense, led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, surrendering 451 total yards, including 312 through the air. The offense was nearly nonexistent, accumulating just 225 yards of total yardage, including 111 through the air.

The leading receiver was running back Najee Harris with one catch for 32 yards.

That is not a typo.

The runningback. One catch. 32 yards.

The Texans are one of the best stories in this young season and DeMeco Ryans has done a magnificent job of coaching them up, but Sunday's loss is as much an indictment of the Steelers as it is a testament to Houston.

The proud organization entered this season with lofty expectations of a playoff run and a potential Super Bowl push. As it stands now, the team will not make the postseason. It cannot realistically make it to that point with the offense playing as ineptly as it is and with its strong suit, the defense, giving up college football-like numbers to a rookie QB, regardless of who it is.

The Steelers had fooled all of us in wins over Las Vegas and Cleveland into believing that they had turned the corner after an embarrassing opening-week defeat at the hands of San Francisco.