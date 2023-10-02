Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 4 Results

Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 4 ResultsOctober 2, 2023
The good teams are beginning to separate themselves from the bad ones four weeks into the 2023 NFL season, as we saw Sunday.
On one side, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers dominated, the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams won overtime thrillers, and the Buffalo Bills sent a loud and clear message to the rest of the league by way of their one-sided win over the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins.
On the other, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots were outclassed by better teams, the Chicago Bears sunk to new levels of futility by losing both a 21-point lead and the game to the only slightly better Denver Broncos, and the Carolina Panthers were who we thought they were.
After a noteworthy Sunday across the league, find out where your favorite team sits in the latest draft order and dive into two of the more prominent stories from the fourth week of this season.
Updated Draft Order
- Chicago Bears
- Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
- New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Responds to Arizona Loss, Dominates New England
The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New England Patriots en route to a 38-3 victory in which it was apparent early and often that Bill Belichick's squad was outmatched.
The Cowboys defense swarmed New England's offense, forcing four total turnovers and scoring on two.
A forced fumble by Dante Fowler Jr. and a recovery by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch started the scoring for the defensive squad while an interception by DaRon Bland two possessions later continued the onslaught.
Dak Prescott played efficient, mistake-free football and added a touchdown of his own while rookie Hunter Luepke added another score.
It was a warning to the rest of the NFL: this is not the same old Dallas Cowboys.
In years past, this team would have allowed the negativity that surrounded them following an upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals to permeate their week and adversely affect them Sunday.
Instead, they compartmentalized and beat a hapless Patriots team that is looking more and more like one of the worst in the league.
They won a match they were supposed to, did so in lopsided faction, and will now move on to the most important regular season game thus far in 2023: a showdown with an equally as dominant San Francisco 49ers.
It's Panic Time in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to a knee injury Sunday afternoon, then fell to 2-2 on the season following an abysmal 30-6 loss to the upstart Houston Texans.
The defense failed to contain the young Texans offense, led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, surrendering 451 total yards, including 312 through the air. The offense was nearly nonexistent, accumulating just 225 yards of total yardage, including 111 through the air.
The leading receiver was running back Najee Harris with one catch for 32 yards.
That is not a typo.
The runningback. One catch. 32 yards.
The Texans are one of the best stories in this young season and DeMeco Ryans has done a magnificent job of coaching them up, but Sunday's loss is as much an indictment of the Steelers as it is a testament to Houston.
The proud organization entered this season with lofty expectations of a playoff run and a potential Super Bowl push. As it stands now, the team will not make the postseason. It cannot realistically make it to that point with the offense playing as ineptly as it is and with its strong suit, the defense, giving up college football-like numbers to a rookie QB, regardless of who it is.
The Steelers had fooled all of us in wins over Las Vegas and Cleveland into believing that they had turned the corner after an embarrassing opening-week defeat at the hands of San Francisco.
In reality, they managed to get past two inferior teams, shrouding their own weaknesses until Sunday, when a team that had no business beating them instead embarrassed them, igniting a warranted panic that will only grow louder depending on what the diagnosis is with Pickett's knee.