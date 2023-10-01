Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Cowboys Were Possibly Open to Return on Contract Under $3M

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

New England Patriots veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott faced his former team for the first time in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Elliott was cut by Dallas due to his substantial salary, the team reportedly was open to bringing him back at a reduced price.

"According to a source, the Cowboys may have been amenable to an Elliott return if he could be had for less than $3 million dollars," Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Sunday.

Elliott, who finished with 16 yards on six carries in Sunday's 38-3 loss, was originally set to count for a $16.7 million cap hit this season with a base salary of $10.9 million. The Cowboys cut him in March, but Hill noted that "his former employer did reach out a couple of times to check the temperature on his free agent options and salary demands."

While the 28-year-old was never offered a pay cut prior to his release, "owner Jerry Jones said for months he refused to close the door on Elliott coming back," per Hill. However, he chose to sign with the Patriots in August.

According to Spotrac, Elliott's one-year deal with New England is worth $1.55 million with $1.1 million guaranteed. His contract includes playing time and performance incentives that can earn him up to $3 million.

Elliott has yet to reach the end zone this season. Entering Sunday's game against the Cowboys, he totaled 28 carries for 122 yards over the first three weeks of the season. The three-time Pro Bowler is used to a much higher level of production, but those days appear to be well in his past.