Ezekiel Elliott Praised by Cowboys Fans for 7 Years in DAL After Return with Patriots

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

It wasn't successful return to AT&T Stadium for Ezekiel Elliott.

Far from it, actually, as the New England Patriots were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 38-3.

But it was an emotional one.

Elliott was returning to Dallas for the first time since being released by the organization this past offseason after seven seasons with America's Team. During that time, he cemented himself as one of the best running backs in franchise history.

Though he ended the day with just six carries for 16 yards, Elliott was getting the love from the Cowboys' faithful all afternoon long, beginning with a tribute video ahead of kickoff and cheers whenever he got an opportunity to carry the ball.

Unfortunately, Dallas fans didn't get a chance to see him take plunge into the end zone as their defense contained New England the entire game, even getting starting quarterback Mac Jones benched.

They did take a moment to pay their respects to Elliott online as well.

With 8,262 yards, Elliott left the Cowboys' as the franchise's third-leading rusher, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.