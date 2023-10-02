Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

1 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Rostered: 1 percent

Week 4 stats: 7 rec, 76 rec yds, 2 rec TDs, 26.60 pts

Michael Wilson couldn't be a deeper sleeper you could claim off waivers this week—he's rostered in just 1 percent of leagues. He also has some of the highest upside of any player heading into Week 5.

The rookie had his first NFL touchdown in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers...and then his second. The 12 points he helped put on the board gave the Cardinals a fighting chance against the division rival 49ers, who ultimately won 35-16.

Wilson had flashed some potential already this season on limited targets. Though he was targeted just two times in Week 3, he brought in both receptions for 86 yards and put up 10.6 points.