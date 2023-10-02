Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy FootballOctober 2, 2023
Week 4 of the NFL season produced some of the best fantasy waiver-wire options in recent memory.
Not only did the players who follow have huge days on Sunday, but none of them are rostered in more than 2 percent of leagues, almost guaranteeing that they're available in yours.
It's almost enough to make you feel okay about losing this week, in order to prop up your waiver order.
Let's break down the players who established themselves as fantasy must-adds with the Week 4 Sunday afternoon slate concluded.
In order to be considered sleepers, players must have been rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues (that wasn't a hard box to check this week!). Points are given in points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Rostered: 1 percent
Week 4 stats: 7 rec, 76 rec yds, 2 rec TDs, 26.60 pts
Michael Wilson couldn't be a deeper sleeper you could claim off waivers this week—he's rostered in just 1 percent of leagues. He also has some of the highest upside of any player heading into Week 5.
The rookie had his first NFL touchdown in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers...and then his second. The 12 points he helped put on the board gave the Cardinals a fighting chance against the division rival 49ers, who ultimately won 35-16.
Wilson had flashed some potential already this season on limited targets. Though he was targeted just two times in Week 3, he brought in both receptions for 86 yards and put up 10.6 points.
The rookie's performance this week, however, finally gives fantasy managers the green light to go ahead and submit a claim for him. He once again went 100 percent on his targets, with seven this time, and showed a nose for the end zone. Assuming the 1-3 Cardinals are going to be playing from behind often for the rest of the season, Wilson should get plenty of opportunities.
Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami Dolphins
Rostered: 2 percent
Week 4 stats: 6 rec, 43 rec yds, 1 rec TD, 1 rush att, 11 rush yds, 17.40 pts (PPR)
Tua Tagovailoa targeted wideout Braxton Berrios six times in the teams' 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Berrios brought in all six targets for 43 receiving yards, also finding the end zone.
The day turned sour for the Dolphins as the Bills scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to go up 31-14 at halftime, but Berrios was a bright spot on the day. He was targeted more than any other Miami receiver, including Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and was the only pass-catcher who found the end zone Sunday.
Berrios has put up a handful of points in each of his three earlier outings this season, but his 17 points in Week 4 now warrant a waiver claim. Berrios is a great flex option if you're in a 12-team league.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos
Rostered: 1 percent
Week 4 stats: 7 att, 72 rush yds, 3 rec, 32 rec yds, 1 rec TD, 19.40 pts
There was a lot of buzz surrounding Jaleel McLaughlin out of Broncos training camp, with head coach Sean Payton praising the undrafted free agent.
The rookie was expected to compete with Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams for snaps in the backfield, but through three weeks he hadn't made much of an impact.
That changed in Week 4, however. McLaughlin was the Broncos' most productive rusher, seeing more carries (seven) and more yards (72) than any other back. (He also averaged a whopping 10.3 yards per carry.)
McLaughlin also got involved in the passing game, even bringing in his first NFL receiving touchdown. (He had his first NFL touchdown on the ground in Week 2.)
McLaughlin's 19 points were good enough to make him one of the top 10 fantasy running backs by the end of the Sunday afternoon games. It will presumably be hard for Payton to keep him out of the backfield moving forward after this performance.
