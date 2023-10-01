Matthew Stafford Says He'll Play for Rams vs. Eagles in Week 5 Despite Hip Injury

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Matthew Stafford will be on the field when the Los Angeles Rams take on the reigning NFC champions.

"Oh, you don't have to worry about that," the quarterback told reporters when asked if he will play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles despite a hip injury. "I'll be out there."

He also said, "it was going to have to shut all the way down to not keep playing," when discussing playing through the injury in Sunday's 29-23 overtime win.

Keeping Stafford on the field will be key for the Rams if they are going to surpass expectations and compete for a playoff spot this season.

He appeared in just nine games last year and dealt with a neck injury, and there was no need to rush him back as Los Angeles played out the string on a 5-12 campaign. Things have gone better to this point this year with the Rams off to a 2-2 start.

Stafford went 27-of-40 for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and the one score came just in time. He found Puka Nacua for a touchdown in overtime to win the game after the Rams blew a 23-0 lead in the second half.

Indianapolis came charging back with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run from Anthony Richardson in the second half, but Stafford came through in the most important moment in the extra period.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, Stafford will have an opportunity to build on his late touchdown pass with a high-profile showdown against the Eagles.

The Rams have already surpassed expectations with wins over the Colts and Seattle Seahawks and narrow losses to presumed contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. Yet going toe-to-toe with the Eagles would be the most impressive showing of the early season.