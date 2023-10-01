Jerry Jeudy Rips Former Broncos Rod Smith, Phillip Lindsay After Win vs. Bears

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was unimpressed by former Denver Broncos players' criticism of the team's first win of the season.

After the Broncos defeated the winless Chicago Bears Sunday, 31-28, Jeudy went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to push back against criticism from former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay and former wide receiver Rod Smith.

Jeudy led Broncos receivers with 52 receiving yards on three receptions Sunday. Wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Brandon Johnson caught touchdown passes as the Broncos recovered from an early 21-point deficit.

After missing the Broncos' season opener due to a hamstring injury suffered in August, Jeudy was limited to 106 yards on eight catches through the Broncos' losses in Week 2 and 3. He is still looking for his first touchdown catch of the 2023 season, and his first since December 11.

Lindsay and Jeudy played together for a single season in 2020. The Broncos originally placed a restricted tender on Lindsay to retain him past the 2020 season, but later rescinded the tender.

Subsequently a free agent, Lindsay played briefly with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts over the following two seasons before signing an XFL contract this spring. He said in April he would "love to come back" to the Broncos, per the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

Smith, who played for the Broncos between 1995 and 2006, has previously shown support for the Broncos' 2020 first-round pick.