MLB Playoffs 2023: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

The MLB Postseason is officially set.

All participants had secured a spot by Saturday night but Sunday's action still had quite the impact on how things ended up turning out.

The Texas Rangers needed a victory or a Houston Astros loss to secure the AL West, but unfortunately for them, the job didn't get done. The Seattle Mariners played spoiler on the final day of the season, taking down the Rangers 1-0. This opened the door for the Astros, who defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to claim their sixth division title in seven seasons.

As a result, the defending World Series champs will have an automatic berth in the ALDS.

Here is how the seeding finished.

American League

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Houston Astros

3. Minnesota Twins

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Texas Rangers

6. Toronto Blue Jays

The National League was much more set going into the final day, with all Division winners and the top Wild Card spot secured. The only loose end to tie up was who was traveling where for the Wild Card round, and the Marlins were able to hold on to the fifth seed despite a loss in the final game.

Here is how the seeding finished.

National League

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Milwaukee Brewers

4. Philadelphia Phillies

5. Miami Marlins

6. Arizona Diamondbacks.

With all of this now settled, the Wild Card round may commence. Minnesota will host Toronto and Tampa Bay will host Texas in the AL, while Milwaukee will host Arizona and Philadelphia will host Miami in the NL.

The best-of-three series will determine who survives to the Division Series round, and here is a look at the postseason schedule through the World Series.

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins, 4:38 P.M. ET, ESPN

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins, 4:38 P.M. ET, ESPN

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays (If Necessary), 3:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins (If Necessary), 4:38 P.M. ET, ESPN

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (If Necessary), 7:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (If Necessary), 8:08 P.M. ET, ESPN

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 7

MIN/TOR at Houston Astros, TBD, Fox/FS1

MIL/ARI at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS

PHI/MIA at Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS

TB/TEX at Baltimore Orioles, TBD, Fox/FS1

Sunday, Oct. 8

MIN/TOR at Houston Astros, TBD, Fox/FS1

TB/TEX at Baltimore Orioles, TBD, Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 9

MIL/ARI at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS



PHI/MIA at Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Houston Astros at MIN/TOR, TBD, Fox/FS1

Baltimore Orioles at TB/TEX, TBD, Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Houston Astros at MIN/TOR (If Necessary), TBD, Fox/FS1

Baltimore Orioles at TB/TEX (If Necessary), TBD, Fox/FS1

Atlanta Braves at PHI/MIA, TBD, TBS

Los Angeles Dodgers at MIL/ARI, TBD, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 12

Atlanta Braves at PHI/MIA (If Necessary), TBD, TBS

Los Angeles Dodgers at MIL/ARI (If Necessary), TBD, TBS

Friday, Oct. 13

TB/TEX at Baltimore Orioles (If Necessary), TBD, Fox/FS1

MIN/TOR at Houston Astros (If Necessary), TBD, Fox/FS1

Saturday, Oct. 14

MIL/ARI at Los Angeles Dodgers (If Necessary), TBD, TBS

PHI/MIA at Atlanta Braves (If Necessary), TBD, TBS

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: AL Low at AL High, TBD, Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: AL Low at AL High, TBD, Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 1: NL Low at NL High, TBD, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: NL Low at NL High, TBD, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: AL High at AL Low, TBD, Fox/FS1

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: NL High at NL Low, TBD, TBS

ALCS Game 4: AL High at AL Low, TBD, Fox/FS1

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: AL High at AL Low (If Necessary), TBD, Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 4: NL High at NL Low, TBD, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: NL High at NL Low (If Necessary), TBD, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: AL Low at AL High (If Necessary), TBD, Fox/FS1

Monday, Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7: AL Low at AL High (If Necessary), TBD, Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 6: NL Low at NL High (If Necessary), TBD, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7: NL Low at NL High (If Necessary), TBD, TBS

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

Game 1: LG2 at LG1, TBD, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 2: LG2 at LG1, TBD, Fox

Monday, Oct. 30

Game 3: LG1 at LG2, TBD, Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 4: LG1 at LG2, TBD, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Game 5: LG1 at LG2 (If Necessary), TBD, Fox

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 6: LG2 at LG1 (If Necessary), TBD, Fox

Saturday, Nov. 4

Game 7: LG2 at LG1 (If Necessary), TBD, Fox

The Astros are clearly the biggest winners of the weekend as they were in danger of missing the playoffs just a few days ago and now will be able to rest up their team before a home Game 1 on Oct. 7.

Still, the Orioles, Dodgers and Braves will also soak the benefits of the bye, and they have had more time to prepare for it. Texas will now have to salvage the season against a Rays team that would have won three of the six divisions in MLB.

Toronto will visit a Twins team that had a worse record on the season while Miami will look to build on a postseason push and end a division rival's quest at a return to the World Series. Also, the Marlins have never lost a playoff series in a 162-game season, so history could be on their side.