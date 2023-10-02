2023 College Football: Hottest Freshmen of September

1 of 7

David Berding/Getty Images

The only two freshmen who check inside the top 10 in rushing yards nationally are Western Michigan's Jalen Buckley and Minnesota's Darius Taylor. Early in the season, both backs are off to strong starts.

Buckley, a redshirt freshman, has been a bright spot during a 2-3 start for Western Michigan. The tailback has accounted for 557 yards on 94 carries, with five touchdowns on the season.

His best game came during a Week 4 defeat to Toledo. Although the Broncos lost 49-31, he finished with 196 yards and two scores, averaging 6.76 yards per carry.

He had another great outing against St. Francis in Week 1. During the Broncos' 35-17 win, he finished with 194 yards and a touchdown. Buckley will need to be just as consistent as the Broncos begin the heart of their conference schedule in October.

Minnesota's Darius Taylor has 532 rushing yards with four touchdowns already, including an average of 133 yards per game. Although he was limited to just three yards on one carry in Week 1 vs. Nebraska, he broke out during the Gophers' next three games.