AEW WrestleDream 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW WrestleDream in Seattle, Washington.
This event is being held in honor of Antonio Inoki, who passed away exactly one year ago. The Japanese wrestling legend's legacy has been influential on countless stars for decades, so a lot of wrestlers who idolized him were looking forward to paying tribute on Sunday.
The card for this pay-per-view was stacked, but not without its issues. A couple of weeks ago, Adam Cole suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from competing at the show.
However, the long-awaited dream match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. finally became a reality.
Let's take a look at everything that happened at the first-ever WrestleDream PPV.
Match Card
- Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
- FTR vs. Aussie Open (AEW Tag Team Championship)
- MJF vs. The Righteous (ROH Tag Team Championship, handicap)
- Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and Will Ospreay
- Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship)
- Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart (TBS Championship)
- Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata (Strong Openweight and ROH World Championships)
- Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta
- The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros vs. Hook and Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (winners get future AEW tag team title shot)
- Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne (Zero Hour)
- The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. TDMK (Trios titles, Zero Hour)
- Josh Barnett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (Zero Hour)
- Shayne Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez and Diamante vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena and Billie Starkz
Zero Hour
- Kojima, Lee, Starkz and Athena defeated Martinez, Diamante, Taylor and Moriarty (C)
- Castagnoli defeated Barnett (A)
- Luchasaurus defeated Wayne (B-) h
- The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass defeated TMDK (B)
The first 30 minutes of the Zero Hour pre-show were shown exclusively on YouTube, but AEW saved the actual matches until that first 30 minutes was up.
Tony Khan welcomed us to the show from inside the ring with some members of Inoki's family, Rocky Romero and Shibata. They celebrated the life of Inoki before we got a video package paying tribute to the legendary wrestler.
The first bout was the mixed eight-person tag match with Moriarty, Taylor, Martinez and Diamante taking on Starks, Athena, Lee and Kojima. The finish saw Kojjima nail Moriarity with a spinning forearm for the win.
Jon Moxley accompanied Castagnoli to the ring for his match against Barnett. He gave great insight on commentary while the two men in the ring had a very technical match. Castagnoli won with a pin and got the nod of respect from Barnett after it was over.
Wayne and Luchasaurus met in the third match on the pre-show. Cage and Allin were not there with them, so the 18-year-old was all alone against The Living Dinosaur. Luchasaurus was too much for the teenager and he scored the win with a huge blow to the back of the head.
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass defended the trios titles in the final pre-show match against TMDK. Max Caster picked up the win for his team with the Mic Drop to end the pre-show in a high note.
Results and Grades: