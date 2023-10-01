AEW WrestleDream 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

The first 30 minutes of the Zero Hour pre-show were shown exclusively on YouTube, but AEW saved the actual matches until that first 30 minutes was up.

Tony Khan welcomed us to the show from inside the ring with some members of Inoki's family, Rocky Romero and Shibata. They celebrated the life of Inoki before we got a video package paying tribute to the legendary wrestler.

The first bout was the mixed eight-person tag match with Moriarty, Taylor, Martinez and Diamante taking on Starks, Athena, Lee and Kojima. The finish saw Kojjima nail Moriarity with a spinning forearm for the win.

Jon Moxley accompanied Castagnoli to the ring for his match against Barnett. He gave great insight on commentary while the two men in the ring had a very technical match. Castagnoli won with a pin and got the nod of respect from Barnett after it was over.

Wayne and Luchasaurus met in the third match on the pre-show. Cage and Allin were not there with them, so the 18-year-old was all alone against The Living Dinosaur. Luchasaurus was too much for the teenager and he scored the win with a huge blow to the back of the head.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass defended the trios titles in the final pre-show match against TMDK. Max Caster picked up the win for his team with the Mic Drop to end the pre-show in a high note.

Results and Grades: