Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Romeo Doubs is not going to be a consistent starter for your team at this point, especially with the wealth of targets the Packers' offense currently employs, but he has the potential to be an effective FLEX player or someone who pops in and out of your lineup based on injury or bye-week needs.

Over his last two games, Doubs has been a steady and consistent target for quarterback Jordan Love as he has been targeted 25 times, catching 14 of them for a buck sixty-eight and a touchdown.

Could he be a bit more consistent in catching the balls thrown his way? Sure, but those are still stellar numbers that make it readily apparent that he is developing chemistry with his young QB.

There is potential for him to develop into a top-tier wideout for your team, especially as he builds a relationship with Love. The numbers he has amassed over the last two are reflective of a guy coming into his own. If he continues to build on them and develop momentum for himself, there is a very real reason to believe Doubs can be a top 10-15 receiver in the league.

Christian Watson has been the consensus fantasy pick but Doubs may very well be the guy that Love looks to in big-time situations, making him the more valuable of the two long-term.