Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and ProjectionsOctober 2, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections
Top fantasy performers have favorable match-ups in Week Five, including those playing in some high-profile, marquee match-ups.
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers figure to be well-represented in the discussion surrounding top fantasy targets, as do players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams ahead of their showdown.
Tyreek Hill will have an opportunity to smoke the New York Giants secondary while anyone on the Buffalo Bills' starting lineup could benefit from a Josh Allen who has been playing lights-out over the last two weeks.
Ahead of the potentially defining week for fantasy managers, these are flex rankings, projections, and waiver wire targets to help put you over the top in your league.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Flex Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (110 yds., 5 rec., 70 rec. yds., 3 total TDs)
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (160 yds., 3 TDs)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans (110 yds, 3 rec., 50 rec. yds., 3 total TDs)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants (8 rec., 200 yds, 3 TDs)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8 rec. 145 yds, 2 TDs)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers (110 yds, 2 TDs)
- James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (100 yds, 3 rec., 30 rec. yds, TD)
- Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles (85 yds, 5 rec., TD)
- David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers (80 yds, 3 rec., 45 rec. yds, TD)
- AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (7 rec., 80 yds, TD)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (7 rec., 70 yds, TD)
- Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (65 yds, 4 rec., 40 rec. yds.)
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (50 yds., 4 rec., 45 rec. yds.)
- Zack Moss, RB. Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (50 yds, 3 rec., 25 rec. yds.)
- Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals (50 yds., 2 rec., 30 rec. yds.)
- Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6 rec., 60 yds)
- Isaiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings (45 yds, 4 rec., 25 rec. yds.)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals (6 rec., 55 yds.)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (6 rec. 50 yds.)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers (5 rec., 50 yds.)
Waiver Wire Pickup: Tank Bigsby (Jacksonville Jaguars
Rookie Tank Bigsby has played in three games and scored in two of them.
Of course, he has a grand total of 33 yards in those three games, on just 12 carries, but he is still trusted by the Jaguars' coaching staff to enter the game and bulldoze his way to the endzone when needed.
He is by no means a starter, nor can you really count on the idea that the Jags are going to get down to the one- or two-yard line and have the opportunity to punch in a score, but he is a handcuff for Travis Etienne. Should the starter go down with injury, as he has in the past, Bigsby immediately becomes starter material.
If you need a backup, bye-week help, or just need to strengthen your bench, he is worth picking up and stashing if you have no urgency to use him.
Bigsby is currently rostered in only 25 percent of Yahoo and 15 percent of ESPN leagues.
Waiver Wire Pickup: Romeo Doubs (Green Bay Packers)
Romeo Doubs is not going to be a consistent starter for your team at this point, especially with the wealth of targets the Packers' offense currently employs, but he has the potential to be an effective FLEX player or someone who pops in and out of your lineup based on injury or bye-week needs.
Over his last two games, Doubs has been a steady and consistent target for quarterback Jordan Love as he has been targeted 25 times, catching 14 of them for a buck sixty-eight and a touchdown.
Could he be a bit more consistent in catching the balls thrown his way? Sure, but those are still stellar numbers that make it readily apparent that he is developing chemistry with his young QB.
There is potential for him to develop into a top-tier wideout for your team, especially as he builds a relationship with Love. The numbers he has amassed over the last two are reflective of a guy coming into his own. If he continues to build on them and develop momentum for himself, there is a very real reason to believe Doubs can be a top 10-15 receiver in the league.
Christian Watson has been the consensus fantasy pick but Doubs may very well be the guy that Love looks to in big-time situations, making him the more valuable of the two long-term.
The second-year wideout is rostered in only 54 percent of Yahoo leagues and even fewer ESPN leagues at 34 percent. Grab him now because the attentive fantasy managers are going to be paying close attention to the developing relationship with Love and the numbers it nets.